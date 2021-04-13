Stitch Fix Appoints Elizabeth Spaulding CEO

(RTTNews) - Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) said on Tuesday that founder and CEO Katrina Lake will move on to the role of Executive Chairperson of the Board, effective August 1. The Board of Directors will appoint President Elizabeth Spaulding to the role of CEO and elect her to the Board, effective August 1 as well.

Before joining Stitch Fix, Spaulding worked for more than 20 years at Bain & Company, where she was a partner, served on the Board of Directors and was Global Head and Founder of the Digital Practice. Lake will be connected with the company in not only as her role as Executive Chairperson but she will also be giving priority to the company's social impact projects, especially the connection between sustainability and technology in apparel retail.

