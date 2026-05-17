Per Stirling Makes a Big Mid-Cap Bet -- Adding $4.6 Million in FNX Shares

Key Points

Per Stirling Capital Management added 34,644 shares of FNX during Q1 2026, representing an estimated transaction value of approximately $4.6 million.

The purchase brought the fund's total stake to 76,851 shares valued at $9.9 million at quarter-end.

After the purchase, FNX accounts for 1.1% of Per Stirling's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Per Stirling Capital Management, LLC. increased its position in the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) by 34,644 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the average closing price for the quarter, the estimated transaction value was approximately $4.6 million. The fund's quarter-end FNX stake totaled 76,851 shares with a reported value of $9.9 million.

What else to know

FNX now accounts for approximately 1.1% of Per Stirling's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: IVV: $48.2 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: DGRW: $28.8 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: VEA: $28.1 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE: IVW: $24.0 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSE: IVE: $22.3 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, FNX shares were trading at $138.67, up about 29% over the past year -- outperforming both the S&P 500 and its Mid-Cap Blend category benchmark by roughly 2 percentage points each.

Metric Value AUM $1.3 billion Expense ratio 0.62% Dividend yield 0.84% 1-year return (as of 5/11/26) 28.84%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is a U.S.-listed ETF designed to deliver enhanced mid-cap equity exposure through a systematic, factor-driven selection process.

Seeks to track the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index using a rules-based, fundamentally weighted methodology.

Screens and weights constituents based on quantitative growth and value metrics -- rather than market capitalization -- aiming to capture excess returns relative to standard mid-cap indexes.

What this transaction means for investors

Per Stirling's decision to increase its FNX position by more than 80% in Q1 -- adding more than 34,000 shares worth roughly $4.6 million -- may simply reflect routine rebalancing. The transaction only represented about 0.5% of the firm’s assets under mangement (AUM). But this was still a meaningful addition to an existing stake, and it signals Per’s continued conviction in the mid-cap space.

That conviction looks well-timed. FNX has gained approximately 29% over the past year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and its Mid-Cap Blend peer group. The AlphaDEX methodology behind FNX is worth understanding. Rather than simply weighting stocks by market cap (as a traditional index fund would), it screens holdings based on fundamental growth and value factors. The goal is to generate better risk-adjusted returns than a plain-vanilla mid-cap index -- and lately, FNX has been delivering.

Mid-cap stocks often fly under the radar compared to large-caps, but historically they've offered a compelling blend of growth potential and relative stability. For investors looking to add diversified mid-cap exposure without picking individual stocks, FNX offers a disciplined, factor-based approach backed by a well-established provider in First Trust. However, those comfortable with index funds should note that FNX’s factor-based methodology comes with a meaningfully higher expense ratio -- 0.6% -- than a passive mid-cap ETF. The fund also kicks out a modest 0.8% dividend yield, which won't move the needle for income-focused investors on its own, but adds a small return cushion on top of any price appreciation.

FNX is the kind of broadly diversified mid-cap fund that can make a sensible complement to the large-cap exposure most investors already hold. Per Stirling's incremental buy suggests at least one institutional manager sees continued upside from here.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.