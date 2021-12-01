STIP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: STIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.03, changing hands as low as $105.64 per share. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STIP's low point in its 52 week range is $103.48 per share, with $107.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.77.

