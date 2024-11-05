Stingray Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Stingray Digit SV (TSE:RAY.A) has released an update.
Stingray Group Inc. reported a robust 13.4% increase in revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strong organic growth in its Broadcast and Commercial Music segments. Despite a decrease in net income, the company saw significant improvements in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, reflecting its strategic focus on profitability and financial stability.
