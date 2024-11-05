News & Insights

Stocks

Stingray Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth

November 05, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stingray Digit SV (TSE:RAY.A) has released an update.

Stingray Group Inc. reported a robust 13.4% increase in revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strong organic growth in its Broadcast and Commercial Music segments. Despite a decrease in net income, the company saw significant improvements in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, reflecting its strategic focus on profitability and financial stability.

For further insights into TSE:RAY.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.