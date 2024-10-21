News & Insights

Stingray Expands In-Car Entertainment Channels

October 21, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Stingray Digit SV (TSE:RAY.A) has released an update.

Stingray has launched eight new video channels on the DTS AutoStage Video Service, powered by TiVo, to enhance in-car entertainment in BMW Group vehicles. This expansion aims to provide a diverse range of premium content that caters to the evolving needs of modern car owners and passengers. The channels offer various experiences, from breathtaking nature views to engaging trivia challenges.

