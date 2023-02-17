Stimulus Update: Will Your State Send You a Stimulus Check in 2023?

In 2022, the federal government did not authorize a fourth stimulus check on the national level, despite many calls to do so as a result of surging inflation. A number of states did step up to the plate, though, providing direct payments into the bank accounts of millions of Americans. These stimulus checks took many forms, including tax rebates and inflation-relief checks.

Most of the state stimulus payments that were authorized last year have already been distributed, which means most people typically won't be in line for more state funds from the 2022 bills that passed. But is it possible states will pass more legislation providing additional funds in 2023? Here's what you need to know to answer that question.

State stimulus relief may not be off the table

Although it is unlikely the federal government will offer a fourth stimulus check this year due to a divided Congress and the coming end of the COVID-19 state of emergency in May, there's a greater chance that states will take action.

There's a simple reason for that. Many states have large budget surpluses right now. This is the case both as a result of unspent COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government, as well as because of a surge in state tax revenue resulting from inflation that has occurred over the past months.

While there are many different priorities that governors and legislatures could use these funds for, direct aid to the public has proven to be very popular in the recent past on both the federal and state level.

Lawmakers hoping to shore up support among constituents may decide another stimulus payment is in order and may thus move forward with passing additional bills in 2023 that result in more money being delivered. This is especially likely if inflation continues to persist or if the country enters a recession and people end up needing some extra help that states feel they can use their excess funds to provide.

Will your state issue a 2023 stimulus check?

At this time, there's no way to tell which states will decide to move forward with using their budget surplus funds to put money into residents' bank accounts. But, as the legislative season moves forward, it will be important to keep up with local news to learn whether more payments are forthcoming.

It's far more likely that states will take action on stimulus relief than the federal government, so anyone hoping for more money this year should pay special attention to what their local lawmakers do -- and perhaps even consider contacting their representatives to voice support for another check if they feel one is necessary.

