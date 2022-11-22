Stimulus Update: This Is Your Best Chance for a Fourth Check

If you have been hoping for a fourth stimulus check to be deposited into your bank account from the federal government, the odds got a little slimmer when Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in the most recent November election.

But, this doesn't mean that there's no chance of an additional payment coming in. However, if one does come, there's one specific form it would likely take.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

Why another stimulus check is less likely

The most recent stimulus payment from the federal government came from the American Rescue Plan Act in March of 2021, which is a law that was passed on a party-line basis. No Republicans voted for it, and it passed with Democratic votes alone by a very narrow margin. Republicans did not believe another stimulus was necessary at the time when the law passed.

With Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives, it will no longer be possible for Democrats to pass partisan legislation. If they want to get a law to President Joe Biden's desk, they will need the support of at least some Republican representatives. It is unlikely that they will get it, especially as pandemic conditions have improved substantially since the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law.

Since the Democrats can no longer act alone, another direct payment like the $1,400 stimulus check is very unlikely to be provided.

Here's what another check could look like

Although the likelihood of a federal stimulus payment was greatly reduced by the outcome of the election, it is possible that some Americans could receive more help from the government. This could come in the form of some type of expanded Child Tax Credit.

Several prominent Republicans, including Mitt Romney, have proposed expanding this important type of aid offered to parents. Since an expanded Child Tax Credit was a key centerpiece of the American Rescue Plan Act, offering more aid to parents does have bipartisan support -- although there is disagreement on the way in which the credit would be structured (and funded).

With control of Congress split, lawmakers will have to work across the aisle if they want to get anything done. Since a larger tax credit for parents is one of few areas where there is potential for agreement, it is possible lawmakers will work on finding consensus on this issue. As a result, this is the best chance Americans have of getting a fourth payment from the federal government.

Unless lawmakers do find agreement, though, additional federal aid isn't likely to come. And if that's the case, the only hope of continued financial assistance is if your state is among the many who are using COVID-19 relief funds to give back to their residents.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.