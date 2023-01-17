Stimulus Update: These 6 States Are Still Sending Out Stimulus Checks in 2023

It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for a lot of people. We can largely blame inflation for that.

Higher living costs forced many people to dip into their savings accounts and take withdrawals to cover basic needs. And a lot of people also had to rack up balances on credit cards to keep up with essential bills.

Making matters worse was the fact that the federal government did not step up to offer relief in the form of stimulus checks in 2022. Now to be fair, widespread stimulus aid might've actually made the problem of inflation worse, not better. But still, a lot of people were left to wonder why there was no assistance at a time when living costs were truly getting out of control.

Fortunately, some states stepped up to answer the call of weary residents who were tired of dealing with continuous increases in living costs. Many states, due to having excess funds in their budgets, decided to send out stimulus payments in the absence of federal aid.

A lot of those states are, at this point, done sending out stimulus payments. But these six are still issuing stimulus checks in 2023.

1. California

California approved stimulus checks for inflation relief of up to $1,500 last year, and most of those payments have already gone out. But a small percentage of those payments weren't set to be sent until mid-January, so some people may be in for a windfall this month.

2. Colorado

Colorado approved stimulus payments of up to $750 for single tax filers and up to $1,500 for joint tax filers last year. Those who filed their 2021 taxes on time likely received their money months ago. But those who filed a tax extension and got an extra six months to file their taxes may not get their money from the state until late January.

3. Idaho

Idaho approved stimulus payments worth up to the greater of 10% of a taxpayer's 2020 income tax liability, or $300 for single tax filers and $600 for joint tax filers. The state, however, isn't done sending that money out, and doesn't expect to be finished until March.

4. New Jersey

New Jersey is sending out stimulus funds in the form of property tax rebates. Homeowners earning up to $150,000 are entitled to a $1,500 rebate, while those earning between $150,000 and $250,000 are entitled to $1,000. Renters can also qualify for a $450 rebate if their income doesn't exceed $150,000. Those payments are slated to arrive during the first few months of 2023, and recipients should have them in hand by May.

5. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania approved payments of up to $650 last year, though some residents might qualify for supplemental rebates that leave them with a total payday of $975. These payments are limited to older renters, homeowners, and people with disabilities, and residents needed to claim their money by the end of 2022. This means that associated funds should go out this year.

6. South Carolina

South Carolina approved rebate checks of up to $800 late last year. Those who filed their tax returns before Oct. 17 should've received their money already. However, those who filed after that deadline should get their money this March, provided they submit their tax returns by Feb. 15.

So far, there are no plans to issue any federal stimulus checks in 2023. But that doesn't mean some Americans won't see extra money coming their way.

