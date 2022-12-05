Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month

By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited into bank accounts or mailed to eligible recipients in the following states.

1. California

Earlier this year, the California state legislature authorized payments of up to $1,050 to help residents of the Golden State deal with inflation. According to the state's Franchise Tax Board, more than $5 billion has already gone out. However, some eligible recipients will receive payment in the form of a debit card in December.

If you're due a payment, but it doesn't come this month, don't worry -- particularly if you've changed your banking information since filing your 2020 tax return. The Franchise Tax Board is sorting those payments out and promises to mail a debit card to you by Jan. 14.

2. Colorado

Colorado lawmakers also voted to send direct payments to state residents in the form of a tax refund. Thanks to the Colorado Cash Back program, single filers will receive a $750 check, and joint filers are due $1,500.

While many Coloradans have already received their direct payment, anyone who filed for an extension and filed their state tax return by Oct. 17 can expect payment by Jan. 31, 2023 at the latest.

3. Idaho

Full-time Idaho residents who filed taxes in both 2020 and 2021 are due a tax rebate of 10% of the tax amount on the 2020 income or $300, which amount is greater. Joint filers will receive a minimum of $600.

The Idaho Tax Commission began processing these rebates in September with plans to continue through early 2023. Currently, they're sending approximately 75,000 payments each week.

4. New Jersey

A one-time payment of at least $500 is going out to all eligible residents of the Garden State. To receive payment, a resident must not have been eligible for federal stimulus payments and must have filed a 2021 state tax return using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

The state is sending $500 to every ITIN holder on the tax return. Let's say that a married couple has two children, and all four members of the family have an ITIN. That family can expect to receive an extra $2,000 in their bank account.

If you have not received payment by Dec. 15, contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

5. Pennsylvania

Eligible, older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities are set to receive a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. Here are the details:

Eligible homeowners must earn no more than $35,000 a year.

Eligible renters can earn no more than $15,000 a year.

Half of Social Security income is excluded from this amount. For example, if you receive $24,000 in Social Security payments, only $12,000 would count toward your total income.

You have until Dec. 31 to apply for the rebate.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but Pennsylvanians who qualify for supplemental rebates may receive up to $975.

6. South Carolina

Payments up to $800 are also going out to South Carolinians who filed their 2021 state income tax returns by the October deadline. Those who missed the deadline but filed between Oct. 17, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023, can expect payment by March 2023.

7. Virginia

Tax rebate checks for up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers have either arrived or are on the way to Virginia state residents who had a tax liability in 2021.

Virginians who filed their 2021 tax return by Sept. 5 likely already have their checks, but rebates for those who filed after Sept. 5 are still being issued. To be eligible, a taxpayer must have filed their tax return by Nov. 1, 2022.

With many worried about how they'll stay atop inflation this holiday season, the timing on these payments could not be better.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.