Stimulus Update: Are You One of the Millions Receiving Stimulus Funds Between Now and Early Next Year?

Just when you begin to think stimulus checks are a thing of the past, something new pops up. A state decides to send checks to year-round residents, or a congressional contingent fights to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit. Whether it's due to decisions made by state legislators or members of Congress, it's not quite time to put the final nail into the coffin of stimulus payments. Here are states still in the process of sending more stimulus funds to residents' mailboxes and bank accounts between now and early 2023:

California

An estimated 5% of eligible Californians are still waiting on their promised California Golden State payment. Payments of up to $1,050 are expected to be sent by the end of January.

Colorado

Coloradans who submitted their last tax returns late are also waiting on stimulus checks. In this case, payments of up to $1,500 for joint filers or $750 for single tax filers are expected to be sent out by the end of January.

Idaho

Full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 who filed income tax returns for those years are also due money. In this case, joint filers can expect $600 or 10% of their 2020 income taxes, whichever is greater. Single filers will receive $300 or 10% of their 2020 income taxes, whichever is greater. Also receiving the rebate are those who filed Form 24 to get the grocery credit refund.

According to the Idaho Tax Commission, it is issuing about 75,000 rebates per week. In order to be eligible, residents must file those tax returns by Dec. 31, 2022.

Illinois

An income tax rebate of up to $400 has already been sent to some residents with a 2021 Illinois adjusted gross income (AGI) under $400,000 for joint filers and $200,000 for single tax filers.

In addition to this rebate check, Illinois residents who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary 2020 residents are receiving a property tax rebate of up to $300. To be eligible, the resident must have an AGI of $500,000 or less for joint filers and $250,000 or less for single filers.

However, not all checks have been distributed, and funds continue to hit bank accounts throughout this month.

Maine

In Maine, $850 COVID Pandemic Relief Payments ($1,700 for married couples) continue to be distributed this month to eligible residents who waited to file their 2021 tax return until Oct. 2021. Eligible single recipients must have a 2021 AGI under $100,000, and head-of-house filers must have a 2021 AGI under $150,000. The eligible AGI for joint filers and surviving spouses is up to $200,000.

New Jersey

Homeowners in the Garden State are scheduled to receive a payment of up to $1,500 by May of 2023. Renters can expect to receive up to $450 in rent rebates.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents have up to the end of this month to apply for a property tax or rent rebate. The rebate is as much as $650, although it's boosted to as much as $975 for certain senior citizens. Here's what it takes to be eligible:

65 years old or older.

Widow or widower at least 50 years old.

A person with disabilities who is at least 18 years old.

An annual income of $35,000 or less (for homeowners).

An annual income of $15,000 or less for renters (50% of Social Security benefits are excluded).

Payments are due to be received into 2023.

Rhode Island

Families who qualified for a child tax rebate this year are set to receive $250 for each child 18-years-old or younger at the end of 2021. Families can collect $250 for up to three children, for a total of $750. While families who filed their Rhode Island tax return by Aug. 31, 2022, began receiving checks in October, residents who filed by Oct. 17 should receive payment this month.

To be eligible, a couple filing jointly must have a 2021 AGI of $200,000 or less. All others must have an AGI of $100,000 or less.

South Carolina

South Carolinians who filed their tax returns by Oct. 17, 2022, are due a payment of up to $800 by the end of this month. Those who file an extended return by Feb. 15, 2023, can expect payment sometime in March 2023.

As states seek ways to ease the burden of higher rents, increased property taxes, and any residual effects of the pandemic, sending checks is one small way to help.

