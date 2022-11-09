Stimulus Update: Will Winter Weather Bring Another Stimulus Check?

Throughout the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, three stimulus checks were deposited into Americans' bank accounts. This money was intended to help people cope during lockdowns that were necessary when the virus was circulating among unvaccinated individuals and the risk of serious illness or death was very high.

With COVID-19 vaccines now available, lockdowns seem to be a thing of the past. However, with new coronavirus variants spreading and winter weather coming, there is a chance that the risk could increase and a further economic shutdown could occur.

Could this mean another stimulus check comes from the federal government over the winter months?

Will there be a COVID-19 surge?

COVID-19, like most viruses, has mutated over time. There is now a new descendant of the original virus, XBB, which is spreading quickly in many Asian countries. There is also another new variant called the BQ.1 family that is on the rise throughout Europe, North America, Israel, and Africa.

Experts have expressed concern that some of these new strains could essentially be delta-omicron hybrids. This could mean they might potentially be as fatal as the delta variant and also spread as quickly and easily as omicron.

This would be a worst-case scenario, of course. And experts do not yet know how severe all of these current and potential future variants will turn out to be, or how well the vaccine will protect against them. Of course, it's impossible to predict whether the virus will continue to mutate -- perhaps in more damaging ways.

What is clear from past years, however, is that coronavirus tends to spread more quickly during the winter months as people spend more time inside in close quarters. With potentially deadly variants circulating and unfavorable conditions coming soon, there's no question that the risk of a resurgence is higher in the coming months.

Will a surge lead to a fourth stimulus check?

If a serious variant of COVID-19 begins to spread nationwide and lockdowns must occur again due to a high-risk strain wrecking havoc, this could potentially result in a fourth stimulus check from Washington, D.C. In fact, this is likely the only scenario in which an additional payment would come from the federal government.

The reality is, there was bipartisan support for the first two payments because they staved off a severe financial crisis when the economy was shut down. Another payment would likely be necessary again if people couldn't go to work because of a severe COVID variant spreading unchecked during the winter.

There is, however, limited appetite for further lockdowns so conditions would have to be dire. Unless a shutdown happens, the most likely outcome is that states will continue to send stimulus payments but the federal government won't act. That means everyone should hope a fourth check doesn't come, even those who are wishing for more help from Washington to cope with high costs of living.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.