Stimulus Update: This Stimulus Payment Is the Biggest to Date. But, Who's Getting a Check?

Stimulus checks were a lifeline throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government authorized a total of three direct payments into people's bank accounts. The largest of those payments totaled $1,400 per eligible adult and dependent.

Now, however, even larger payments have been made available, totaling as much as $3,200. But there is a limited number of people who will receive the money. Here's why.

Who is getting the huge $3,200 stimulus check?

The biggest stimulus payment to date began going into bank accounts in late September.

The $3,200 payment isn't for everyone, though. Only Alaska residents will potentially be eligible for it. That's because the money is going to come from the state's annual oil wealth dividend checks as well as from a one-time energy relief payment that was authorized to help Alaskans cope with higher costs of energy they've been hit with this year.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted out that payments would begin on the 20th of September and would be more than $3,200 per person. The governor also commented on how large the payments were and how important it was that the funds are being made available. "Alaskans have waited seven long years to receive a fair and sizable dividend, and it couldn't have come at a more important time," Dunleavy said.

Residents must apply to receive their checks, and approximately 78,000 individuals submitted a request for the funds.

What if you aren't eligible for a $3,200 stimulus check?

If you are not an Alaska resident, you won't be receiving this huge $3,200 stimulus payment. But you could potentially be eligible for other relief funds. In total, a dozen states are in the process of distributing money and many more have already made payments. You can check with your local Department of Revenue in order to determine if you should have received funds or will be getting money in the near future.

Some people also missed out on federal stimulus relief, as they did not receive the full amount of the expanded Child Tax credit that was made available under the American Rescue Plan Act. This money can still be claimed by filing a 2021 tax return.

The basic fact is, many states have a surplus due to the federal COVID relief bills that passed over the last few years, so you stand a very good chance of having money come your way sometime soon if you live in one of the many areas that has decided to give these funds directly to the people. So if you're struggling, don't lose hope of the government coming to your aid.

