Stimulus Update: These 30 Fully Remote Jobs May Make You Forget All About Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments

There's no denying that raising a child in the U.S. can be tough. In addition to millions of Americans struggling to pay for childcare, the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not provide basic healthcare to all citizens. When Republicans in Congress voted down the extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit in 2021, more than 3 million children who'd been lifted out thanks to the Child Tax Credit fell back into poverty.

If you're someone whose family was negatively affected by the abrupt end of monthly Child Tax Credit payments, a remote job may be just what you're looking for.

Here are the 30 companies -- and the positions their hiring for -- highlighted by our friends at FlexJobs. If a job you're interested in has already been filled, keep looking. There are sure to be more like it.

Remote job opportunities

1. 10up

Web design and development consulting firm

Senior Revenue Growth Strategist

New Client Strategist Business Development

2. Aha

Cloud-based software development

Customer Success Senior Manager

Ruby on Rails Engineer

3. Articulate

E-learning software company

Sales Development Representative

Senior Project Manager

4. Automattic

Web development

JavaScript Engineer

Senior Product Designer, Mobile

5. Avvinue

Pet-focused travel company

Junior Front-End Software Engineer

UI -- UX Product Specialist

6. Big Time Studios

Multiplayer online games creator

Junior Growth Analyst

Community Moderator Lead

7. CareRev

Connecting healthcare facilities to professional in diverse fields, including marketing, communications, graphic design, and operations

Associate Cybersecurity Analyst

Vice President of Product

8. Circle -- CircleCo. Inc.

Community platform

Social Media Manager

Customer Marketing Manager

9. Coalition Technologies

Website design and development, search engine optimization, email marketing, and social media marketing

WordPress Developer

Web Development Project Manager

10. Commit Solutions, Inc.

Network for startup engineers

Content Writer

11. DataStax

Computer software company

Production Engineer -- Security

12. Doist

Productivity software development

Senior Backend Engineer -- Python

Founding Engineer Electron Applications

13. ElectroNeek

No-code hyper-automation services

Product Marketing Manager

Accounts Receivable Specialist

14. Fire Engine RED

Web-based software creator

Vue.js Software Engineer

15. GitLab

Open-source platform dedicated to coder collaboration

Director of Business Process Automation

Paralegal

16. Hotjar

Conversion rate optimization company

Legal Counsel

Billing Customer Support

17. LeadSimple

Software company offering specialized lead management system

Customer Success Associate

Lead Software Engineer

18. Modern Tribe

Digital agency

Product Owner

19. Mysten Labs

Software company

Product Manager, Decentralized Finance Ecosystem

Partnerships Manager, Arts and Culture

20. Remote Year

Community-based travel experiences

Marketing Analyst

21. Scribendi

Online proofreading and editing firm

Editor, Proofreader

22. SitePen

Web development, JavaScript support

Senior JavaScript Engineer

Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Engineer

23. Software Mill

Computer software firm

Digital Marketer

Content Marketer

24. TheoremOne

Engineering firm, software solutions

Senior Solutions Architect

Full Cycle Bookkeeper

25. Toggl

Online time-tracking tool

Chief Revenue Officer

26. Toptal

Freelancer employment service

Associate Editor

Publications Outreach Specialist

27. VIPKid

English language-learning service

Online ESL Teacher

28. Working Solutions

Virtual workforce organization

Healthcare Technical Support Representative

Insurance Verification Representative

29. Zapier

Web-application automation service

Senior Data Analyst

Director, Professional Services

30. Zone & Co

NetSuite application provider

Application Specialist

Growth Marketer

If losing expanded Child Tax Credit payments has hit your bank account hard, a remote job may help you get back on track.

