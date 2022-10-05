Stimulus Update: These 30 Fully Remote Jobs May Make You Forget All About Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments
There's no denying that raising a child in the U.S. can be tough. In addition to millions of Americans struggling to pay for childcare, the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not provide basic healthcare to all citizens. When Republicans in Congress voted down the extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit in 2021, more than 3 million children who'd been lifted out thanks to the Child Tax Credit fell back into poverty.
If you're someone whose family was negatively affected by the abrupt end of monthly Child Tax Credit payments, a remote job may be just what you're looking for.
Discover: Rare $300 welcome bonus card
More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list
Here are the 30 companies -- and the positions their hiring for -- highlighted by our friends at FlexJobs. If a job you're interested in has already been filled, keep looking. There are sure to be more like it.
Remote job opportunities
1. 10up
Web design and development consulting firm
- Senior Revenue Growth Strategist
- New Client Strategist Business Development
2. Aha
Cloud-based software development
- Customer Success Senior Manager
- Ruby on Rails Engineer
3. Articulate
E-learning software company
- Sales Development Representative
- Senior Project Manager
4. Automattic
Web development
- JavaScript Engineer
- Senior Product Designer, Mobile
5. Avvinue
Pet-focused travel company
- Junior Front-End Software Engineer
- UI -- UX Product Specialist
6. Big Time Studios
Multiplayer online games creator
- Junior Growth Analyst
- Community Moderator Lead
7. CareRev
Connecting healthcare facilities to professional in diverse fields, including marketing, communications, graphic design, and operations
- Associate Cybersecurity Analyst
- Vice President of Product
8. Circle -- CircleCo. Inc.
Community platform
- Social Media Manager
- Customer Marketing Manager
9. Coalition Technologies
Website design and development, search engine optimization, email marketing, and social media marketing
- WordPress Developer
- Web Development Project Manager
10. Commit Solutions, Inc.
Network for startup engineers
- Content Writer
11. DataStax
Computer software company
- Production Engineer -- Security
12. Doist
Productivity software development
- Senior Backend Engineer -- Python
- Founding Engineer Electron Applications
13. ElectroNeek
No-code hyper-automation services
- Product Marketing Manager
- Accounts Receivable Specialist
14. Fire Engine RED
Web-based software creator
- Vue.js Software Engineer
15. GitLab
Open-source platform dedicated to coder collaboration
- Director of Business Process Automation
- Paralegal
16. Hotjar
Conversion rate optimization company
- Legal Counsel
- Billing Customer Support
17. LeadSimple
Software company offering specialized lead management system
- Customer Success Associate
- Lead Software Engineer
18. Modern Tribe
Digital agency
- Product Owner
19. Mysten Labs
Software company
- Product Manager, Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Partnerships Manager, Arts and Culture
20. Remote Year
Community-based travel experiences
- Marketing Analyst
21. Scribendi
Online proofreading and editing firm
- Editor, Proofreader
22. SitePen
Web development, JavaScript support
- Senior JavaScript Engineer
- Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Engineer
23. Software Mill
Computer software firm
- Digital Marketer
- Content Marketer
24. TheoremOne
Engineering firm, software solutions
- Senior Solutions Architect
- Full Cycle Bookkeeper
25. Toggl
Online time-tracking tool
- Chief Revenue Officer
26. Toptal
Freelancer employment service
- Associate Editor
- Publications Outreach Specialist
27. VIPKid
English language-learning service
- Online ESL Teacher
28. Working Solutions
Virtual workforce organization
- Healthcare Technical Support Representative
- Insurance Verification Representative
29. Zapier
Web-application automation service
- Senior Data Analyst
- Director, Professional Services
30. Zone & Co
NetSuite application provider
- Application Specialist
- Growth Marketer
If losing expanded Child Tax Credit payments has hit your bank account hard, a remote job may help you get back on track.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.