Stimulus Update: These 30 Fully Remote Jobs May Make You Forget All About Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments

Dana George The Motley Fool
There's no denying that raising a child in the U.S. can be tough. In addition to millions of Americans struggling to pay for childcare, the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not provide basic healthcare to all citizens. When Republicans in Congress voted down the extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit in 2021, more than 3 million children who'd been lifted out thanks to the Child Tax Credit fell back into poverty.

If you're someone whose family was negatively affected by the abrupt end of monthly Child Tax Credit payments, a remote job may be just what you're looking for.

Here are the 30 companies -- and the positions their hiring for -- highlighted by our friends at FlexJobs. If a job you're interested in has already been filled, keep looking. There are sure to be more like it.

Remote job opportunities

1. 10up

Web design and development consulting firm

  • Senior Revenue Growth Strategist
  • New Client Strategist Business Development

2. Aha

Cloud-based software development

  • Customer Success Senior Manager
  • Ruby on Rails Engineer

3. Articulate

E-learning software company

  • Sales Development Representative
  • Senior Project Manager

4. Automattic

Web development

  • JavaScript Engineer
  • Senior Product Designer, Mobile

5. Avvinue

Pet-focused travel company

  • Junior Front-End Software Engineer
  • UI -- UX Product Specialist

6. Big Time Studios

Multiplayer online games creator

  • Junior Growth Analyst
  • Community Moderator Lead

7. CareRev

Connecting healthcare facilities to professional in diverse fields, including marketing, communications, graphic design, and operations

  • Associate Cybersecurity Analyst
  • Vice President of Product

8. Circle -- CircleCo. Inc.

Community platform

  • Social Media Manager
  • Customer Marketing Manager

9. Coalition Technologies

Website design and development, search engine optimization, email marketing, and social media marketing

  • WordPress Developer
  • Web Development Project Manager

10. Commit Solutions, Inc.

Network for startup engineers

  • Content Writer

11. DataStax

Computer software company

  • Production Engineer -- Security

12. Doist

Productivity software development

  • Senior Backend Engineer -- Python
  • Founding Engineer Electron Applications

13. ElectroNeek

No-code hyper-automation services

  • Product Marketing Manager
  • Accounts Receivable Specialist

14. Fire Engine RED

Web-based software creator

  • Vue.js Software Engineer

15. GitLab

Open-source platform dedicated to coder collaboration

  • Director of Business Process Automation
  • Paralegal

16. Hotjar

Conversion rate optimization company

  • Legal Counsel
  • Billing Customer Support

17. LeadSimple

Software company offering specialized lead management system

  • Customer Success Associate
  • Lead Software Engineer

18. Modern Tribe

Digital agency

  • Product Owner

19. Mysten Labs

Software company

  • Product Manager, Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
  • Partnerships Manager, Arts and Culture

20. Remote Year

Community-based travel experiences

  • Marketing Analyst

21. Scribendi

Online proofreading and editing firm

  • Editor, Proofreader

22. SitePen

Web development, JavaScript support

  • Senior JavaScript Engineer
  • Senior Full-Stack JavaScript Engineer

23. Software Mill

Computer software firm

  • Digital Marketer
  • Content Marketer

24. TheoremOne

Engineering firm, software solutions

  • Senior Solutions Architect
  • Full Cycle Bookkeeper

25. Toggl

Online time-tracking tool

  • Chief Revenue Officer

26. Toptal

Freelancer employment service

  • Associate Editor
  • Publications Outreach Specialist

27. VIPKid

English language-learning service

  • Online ESL Teacher

28. Working Solutions

Virtual workforce organization

  • Healthcare Technical Support Representative
  • Insurance Verification Representative

29. Zapier

Web-application automation service

  • Senior Data Analyst
  • Director, Professional Services

30. Zone & Co

NetSuite application provider

  • Application Specialist
  • Growth Marketer

If losing expanded Child Tax Credit payments has hit your bank account hard, a remote job may help you get back on track.

