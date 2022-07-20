Stimulus Update: The Number of States Providing Stimulus Assistance Continues to Grow. Did Yours Make the List?

As inflation soars, states have begun taking matters into their own hands. While inflation comes and goes, there's no way to be sure how long it will take the Federal Reserve to get this round under control. In the meantime, the number of states offering help has grown to 14.

Here's an updated list of state-issued stimulus and rebate checks in the pipeline:

California

Some Californians can expect up to $1,050 extra in their bank accounts this year. Full payments are going to:

Single tax filers earning less than $75,000, in the amount of $350

Joint filers earning up to $150,000, in the amount of $700.

An extra $350 will be sent to eligible families with at least one dependent.

Colorado

While details are still up in the air, the state of Colorado plans to send payments of at least $500 to every full-time resident who filed a 2021 tax return before the end of June. Payments should be in the mail in September.

Delaware

Throughout the summer, relief rebates of $300 are being sent to taxpayers who have filed their 2021 state tax returns. These checks are intended to help residents pay for necessary expenses, like groceries and gasoline.

Georgia

It's a state budget surplus that allows Georgia to provide residents who filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns a rebate. Here's how much they've recently received or can expect to receive:

Single filers: Up to $250

Head of household: Up to $375

Married filing jointly: Up to $500

Hawaii

Hawaii is another state providing rebates. Taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 can expect $300 and those earning more than $100,000 have an extra $100 coming their way. Payment processing is expected to begin late this summer.

Idaho

Full-time Idaho residents who filed both 2020 and 2021 tax returns, or filed grocery-credit refund returns will receive either $75 or 12% of their 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever amount is greater.

Illinois

Individuals earning less than $200,000 annually and couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000 are due to receive $50 each. There will be an additional $100 included for each eligible dependent (up to three dependents per family).

Indiana

Indianans who've filed their 2021 tax returns are set to receive a one-time $125 tax refund. There are no income requirements.

Maine

Maine is distributing direct relief payments of $850 for full-time residents with an annual income less than $100,000 ($150,000 if filing as head of household, and $200,000 if filing jointly). Those filing jointly can expect $1,700 ($850 each).

Residents have until Oct. 31 to file their 2021 tax returns.

New Jersey

A one-time rebate check for up to $500 will be sent to those who file their taxes using a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number. These state residents will join 1 million New Jersey families who have already received their rebate checks.

New Mexico

Multiple rebates are being sent by the New Mexico legislature. If they haven't already received their rebate, taxpayers earning under $75,000 annually ($150,000 for joint filers) can expect a rebate of $250 or $500, respectively.

In addition, another rebate is set to be issued to all taxpayers. Single filers will receive a total of $500 and joint filers a total of $1,000, split into two equal payments. The first payment was delivered in June and the second is scheduled for August.

Residents who do not have to file a tax return were not forgotten. This month, single residents without dependents were due to receive $500, while married couples and single residents without dependents were set to receive $1,000.

Minnesota

As thanks for their hard work, some frontline workers are receiving a one-time payment of $750.

South Carolina

Details have yet to be announced, but some taxpayers can expect a one-time payment of up to $800 later this year. Hopefully, the extra funds will help South Carolinians cover the rising cost of groceries.

Virginia

In late September or early October, Virginians who filed a state tax return before July 1 are due to receive a rebate of $250 per taxpayer.

Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are available and the economy has opened back up, state surpluses are helping -- in a small way -- families who struggled to get through the pandemic and are now dealing with increased costs of living due to inflation.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.