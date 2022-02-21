Stimulus Update: One State Is Stepping Up With Stimulus Funds for These 3 Groups

Like every state in the union, New York has its fair share of problems. Gun violence, a lack of affordable housing, uneven distribution of healthcare services, a crumbling infrastructure, and other thorny issues face the state. And while politicians fight to protect their power, prestige, and political futures, their constituents suffer. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been in office for less than six months, but the state's former lieutenant governor hit the ground running.

In lieu of "thoughts and prayers"

Earlier this month, Gov. Hochul announced $64 million in stimulus funds to help those who need it most: multi-generational households, families with young children, and survivors of domestic violence. The "Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund" will be administered by The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (ODTA) and the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV).

According to Gov. Hochul, "The pandemic has laid bare the inequities that exist across our society, leaving vulnerable New Yorkers who were already struggling even further behind."

Rather than send thoughts and prayers only, the state is taking action to help thousands of suffering New Yorkers. These three groups are eligible for assistance.

1. Multi-generational households

In April, ODTA will issue a one-time $730 payment to any household that fits the following criteria:

Enrolled in SNAP or Public Assistance

One household resident must be 55 or older

One child must be 17 or younger

More than 26,000 families are expected to receive assistance.

Read more: How to Make a Multi-Generation Home Purchase Work

2. Families with young children

ODTA will also issue a one-time payment to families who receive SNAP benefits and have a child under age 3. Families will receive $140 to help offset the cost of diapers. The state expects this program to help 150,000 children statewide.

3. Domestic violence survivors

According to the governor's office, calls to the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline rose by 45% during the height of the pandemic. Through OPDV, The Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund plans to provide $21.4 million to domestic violence service providers. These funds are earmarked to help survivors cover the expense of relocation. This includes rent, utilities, and repairs needed to their new homes.

All payments will be issued to the recipient's Electronic Benefit Transfer account.

Read more: How to Overcome Financial Abuse

Other initiatives in New York

Gov. Hochul's plan to help those whose circumstances have been made worse by the pandemic is only part of the 228 initiatives designed to help New York get back on its feet. Here's a sample of other newly launched initiatives:

$10 billion to rebuild and grow the healthcare workforce by 20%.

Tax relief for thousands of small businesses and millions of middle-class New Yorkers.

Overhaul workforce development to expand access to new careers.

Billion-dollar rescue for small businesses.

Invest $1 billion in "ConnectALL," a plan to bring affordable broadband to more than 1 million residents of the state.

Increase access to childcare for 100,000 families.

Put $75 million toward wages for childcare workers.

Society has always had problems. Unfortunately, some of these issues were made worse by a pandemic that shut down much of the economy and left the most vulnerable with less resources. In what will hopefully become a trend for other states, New York identified those most pressing needs and is directly addressing them with its own stimulus funds.

