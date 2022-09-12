Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?

Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a leading factor that is causing the record-high inflation that is currently straining many people's budgets.

Despite the ongoing consequences of the pandemic, the federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus check. That's the bad news. The good news is, states are stepping up and news of additional direct payments going into bank accounts is very common. In fact, almost half of all states have already paid out money or will do so soon.

So, are you entitled to another payment? Here's what you need to know in order to find out.

Why do new stimulus checks continue to be announced?

Recently, lawmakers in both New York and Pennsylvania announced that more stimulus money would soon be distributed. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul and party leaders from the state legislature announced 1.75 million people across New York would be getting a $270 payment. And in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced surprise stimulus payments totaling as much as $1,657.50.

These are just two of many recent examples of situations where states decided to provide funding to those who need it. This has become so commonplace because states received billions of dollars in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. That was the act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021 after he took office, which provided $1,400 stimulus checks to people across the country.

States that received all of this money have budget surpluses, and many have decided the best use of the extra funds that were made available to them is to give the money directly to struggling residents to use as needed.

How can you find out if you're entitled to another stimulus payment?

Because each state that is issuing a stimulus check has its own rules for doing so, the best way to find out if you are entitled to money -- and if you have to do anything to get it -- is to keep up with news from the Department of Revenue where you live. You can generally visit the DOR website to see whether any payments have been announced and what the rules are for claiming them.

By keeping tabs on state stimulus efforts where you live, you can make sure that you get any money that should be coming to you. Since the federal government probably won't be issuing another check anytime soon, the relief funds your state provides may be your only available form of additional help from lawmakers.

