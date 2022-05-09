Stimulus Update: Millions of Residents in These 4 States Will Receive Stimulus Payments in May

While the American people can't count on receiving any additional stimulus funds from the federal government at current, that doesn't mean individual states have also put an end to their assistance. In fact, residents of the following four states can expect to receive additional stimulus payments in the month of May. Read on to find out the details surrounding the additional stimulus from each state and who qualifies.

California

Some California residents are due to receive payments under two packages passed last year by the state legislature. The stimulus packages are called Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Here's how they're set to work:

Golden State Stimulus I: Residents who normally receive California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or file their taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) qualify for a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment. According to the Franchise Tax Board, you don't have to take any steps to receive the payment.

Golden State Stimulus II: Payments for $500 to $1,100 will either come in the form of a paper check or be deposited into the bank accounts of those who meet the following criteria:

Filed 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021

Had a California adjusted gross income (AGI) of $1 to $75,000

Received wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year

Been a California resident for more than half of 2020

Are a California resident on the date payment is issued

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Some California residents will be eligible for both stimulus payments.

Delaware

Delaware is giving single tax filers a rebate of $300, while couples filing jointly will receive $600. This rebate is open to Delaware residents who filed a 2020 tax return as well as those who did not earn enough to file a return.

Indiana

Indiana is offering stimulus in the form of a tax refund to eligible residents. Single Hoosiers can expect to receive a single refund payment of $125, while couples filing jointly will receive $250. Anyone who filed state taxes before Jan. 3, 2022, is eligible. If you expect to receive a paper check rather than a direct deposit, those checks are not expected to be issued until later this summer.

Illinois

Sometime later this year, Illinois plans to release stimulus checks to 90% of Illinois taxpayers. The amount ranges from $50 to $400, depending on the income of the recipient. More immediately, though, some Chicago residents are set to receive help in the form of prepaid gas and transit cards.

According to the Chicago Moves website, the city of Chicago will issue up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards of $150 and 100,000 prepaid transit cards of $50 to eligible Chicagoans. Eligible recipients must:

Be a resident of the city

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current city sticker with the correct mailing address associated with the vehicle (gas card applicants only)

Have a total household income at or below 100% of the area median income

The application process opened on April 27, and cards will be distributed each month through September of this year. Of the cards going out, 75% will prioritize residents who live in areas facing higher mobility hardship. A lottery will be conducted the second week of each month to determine the remaining recipients.

You can apply for a card at the Chicago Moves website.

As the U.S. gets back on its feet following the global pandemic, every little bit of stimulus helps, regardless of its source.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.