Stimulus Update: Just How Much Stimulus Money Did Americans Get?

The COVID-19 pandemic caused economic havoc nationwide, and Congress stepped up in a big way to provide financial relief. But the stimulus payments deposited into Americans' bank accounts were not distributed evenly across all demographic groups. Some received much more money than others, either because of family size or income.

A new analysis from CNBC reveals just how much different people obtained from the federal government when Washington offered stimulus checks to those who were hurting.

These were the average stimulus payments by income level

Most people received three stimulus checks, including two issued by the Trump administration and one provided by the Biden administration. Here's how much different groups of Americans received, on average, based on their income level.

Overall average across all income levels : $1,676 from the first check; $965 from the second; and $2,385 from the third.

: $1,676 from the first check; $965 from the second; and $2,385 from the third. Income under $10,000: $1,395 from the first check; $729 from the second check; and $1,777 from the third check.

$1,395 from the first check; $729 from the second check; and $1,777 from the third check. Income between $10,000 and $20,000: $1,573 from the first check; $949 from the second check and $2,265 from the third check.

$1,573 from the first check; $949 from the second check and $2,265 from the third check. Income between $20,000 and $30,000: $1,601 from the first check; $950 from the second check; and $2,351 from the third check.

$1,601 from the first check; $950 from the second check; and $2,351 from the third check. Income between $30,000 and $40,000: $1,637 from the first check; $962 from the second check; and $2,432 from the third check.

$1,637 from the first check; $962 from the second check; and $2,432 from the third check. Income between $40,000 and $50,000: $1,691 from the first check; $982 from the second check; and $2,490 from the third check.

$1,691 from the first check; $982 from the second check; and $2,490 from the third check. Income between $50,000 and $60,000: $1,770 from the first check; $1,019 from the second check; and $2,575 from the third check.

$1,770 from the first check; $1,019 from the second check; and $2,575 from the third check. Income between $60,000 and $75,000: $1,914 from the first check; $1,102 from the second check; and $2,769 from the third check.

$1,914 from the first check; $1,102 from the second check; and $2,769 from the third check. Income between $75,000 and $100,000: $1,985 from the first check; $1,269 from the second check; and $3,533 from the third check.

$1,985 from the first check; $1,269 from the second check; and $3,533 from the third check. Income between $100,000 and $200,000: $2,366 from the first check; $1,435 from the second check; and $3,853 from the third check.

$2,366 from the first check; $1,435 from the second check; and $3,853 from the third check. Income of $200,000 or higher: : $597 from the first check; $454 from the second check; and $3,071 from the third check.

As you can see, there was wide variation among groups -- but at all income levels, the typical American received thousands of dollars to help them cope with the pandemic.

Will more stimulus money be forthcoming?

While thousands of dollars in funds were sent out last year, it is unlikely the federal government will provide additional stimulus payments in 2022. More money may come from individual states, though, so those hoping for another payment should check with their local government authorities to determine if they will get any payments in the coming months.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.