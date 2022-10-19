Stimulus Update: Is Your State Stepping Up to Send a Fourth Stimulus Check?

The economy is a mixed bag at the moment. On one hand, there's record-low unemployment. On the other, the Federal Reserve is working hard to get pandemic-related inflation under control. Within that atmosphere of controlled chaos is a Congress that can rarely agree on anything other than making sure the "other side" is shackled and cannot make progress.

In short, unless something big happens, it's clear that federal stimulus checks are a thing of the past.

That does not mean that stimulus checks are gone entirely. If you live in one of the below states, you may be eligible for a fourth check. The state legislature for each state listed here was tasked with making three big decisions:

How do we want to spend the surplus of money we're sitting on thanks to federal funds? Are we willing to share some of the surplus with residents? How will we target funds? Which residents will be eligible for another direct deposit into their bank account or check in the mail?

Each legislature came up with its own plan for distributing stimulus. Here's what they came up with.

Arizona

Checks in the Grand Canyon State are going to people re-entering the job market, going back to work after an admittedly tough couple of years. To be eligible for $2,000, a person must have landed a job after coming off state unemployment. Further, they must hold down that new job for at least eight weeks. It's a win-win situation for many.

California

If California was a country, it would have the fifth largest economy in the world with a GDP larger than places like the United Kingdom and India. And in a very California-like move, the state legislature wants to share a huge chunk of its surplus funds with state residents. First, there was Golden State Stimulus 1, a program that sent either a $600 or $1,200 check to eligible residents. Now, the state is busy with Golden State Stimulus II, giving eligible households another stimulus payment ranging from $500 to $1,100.

In addition, California sent families with children aged 6 or younger extra money through the Young Child Tax Credit.

Colorado

Legislators in Colorado also focused on unemployed Coloradans by sending $375 to those who received at least one unemployment check between March 15, 2020, and Oct. 24, 2020.

Hawaii

Eligible Hawaiians who received their 2021 tax refund by mail or who filed after July 31 are still due a $300 tax rebate this year. Individuals who earned up to $100,000 and couples who earned up to $200,000 are eligible for the entire $300. Those who earned more will receive a one-time $100 payout.

Illinois

Income and property tax rebates in the amount of $50 are currently on the way to individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021. Couples who filed jointly with incomes below $400,000 can expect a check for $100. In addition, eligible filers with dependents are due $100 per dependent, up to three dependents.

Indiana

Regardless of income, single residents of Indiana are eligible for a $325 rebate and married couples filing jointly are eligible for a $650 payment. While initial checks began going out in May, residents receiving a paper check and those who did not provide the IRS with banking information can expect theirs by Nov. 1. If a check has not arrived by that time, the state recommends contacting the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Maine

Disaster relief payments of $285 were earmarked for those who remained in the workforce during the pandemic. In addition, the state sent $850 relief checks to 858,000 residents in hopes that the extra money would help offset the impact of inflation on everyday people.

While payments began going out in June, those who did not receive one have until Oct. 31, 2022, to file their Maine individual income tax return. If eligible, a check will be on its way.

To be eligible, the tax filer must have a federal adjusted gross income (FAGI) of less than:

$100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately

$150,000 if filing as head of household

$200,000 for couples filing jointly

Maryland

Marylanders who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2019 tax return are eligible for stimulus checks worth $300 to $500.

New Mexico

The New Mexico legislature wanted to help state residents who did not qualify for federal stimulus. To do so, the state sent one-time payments of $750.

Massachusetts

Although this is a rough estimate: Massachusetts taxpayers are due a refund of approximately 13% of their 2021 state income tax liability. Residents who owe child support payments or have an unpaid tax liability may have their refund offset by the amount owed.

New Jersey

New Jersey homeowners who earn up to $150,000 are due a $1,500 property tax rebate. Those earning between $150,000 and $250,000 can expect $1,000. Plus, renters earning up to $150,000 annually are due a $450 check.

New Jersians will have to be patient though. It may not be until May 2023 when checks arrive.

Pennsylvania

There's an extended deadline of Dec. 31, 2022, to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. This program is designed to help older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities receive a rebate of $650. Some homeowners will receive a supplemental rebate that increases their total rebate to $975.

South Carolina

Beginning in late November or December, South Carolina taxpayers will receive tax refund checks of up to $800. Every resident who paid taxes is due a rebate. The precise amount sent will be based on their tax liability, up to $800.

Virginia

Sometime this month, single Virginians should begin receiving a one-time tax rebate worth $250. Couples filing jointly can expect $500.

Like the economy, state stimulus checks consist of a series of moving pieces. Some checks may have already arrived, with others coming as late as next year. Whether you spend the money on necessities or put it in an emergency fund, the fact that states are willing to help is heartening.

