Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?

In January of this year, all 50 states had a budget surplus. At least 29 states had a surplus of more than $1 billion. As of today, 21 state legislatures have decided to send some of that money to residents. Here are the states that have or will soon share the wealth in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and additional tax refunds.

Alaska

Beginning later this month, the state of Alaska will send eligible residents checks for $3,200. The $3,200 total is the result of two different plans. $2,550 comes from the annual Permanent Fund Dividend, and the additional $650 is a one-time payment for energy relief assistance.

Checks should begin hitting bank accounts through direct deposit on Sept. 20.

California

Later this year, Californians will have a little more money to spend on necessities or save. Qualifying residents will receive up to $1,050. To qualify, a person must have been a resident for at least six months during the 2020 tax year and filed their 2020 tax return before Oct. 15, 2021.

Colorado

Full-year residents of Colorado who were at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021, are due a tax refund of $750. Joint filers can expect $1,500. To receive a check, a person must have filed their Colorado state income tax return by June 30, 2022. Checks should be in bank accounts by Sept. 30. Anyone filing an extended tax return should receive their funds by Jan. 31, 2023.

Connecticut

Earlier this summer, Connecticut families signed up for a state tax rebate of up to $750 ($250 per child, with a maximum of three children). Single tax filers with a 2021 income of $100,000 or less, heads of households with an income of $160,000 or less, and married couples earning $200,000 or less were eligible for the entire $250 per child. Those with higher incomes were eligible to receive a reduced rebate. As of this writing, checks should be in the mail.

Delaware

Adult residents of the state will receive a one-time payment of $300 through the Delaware Relief Rebate Program. As long as a resident filed their 2021 state tax return by the due date, there's nothing more they need to do. Checks have been issued throughout the summer.

Florida

Families who are caregivers, foster parents, or on state assistance programs should have received a one-time check for $450 earlier this summer.

Georgia

Earlier this month, to help Georgians deal with inflation, the state began sending $250 to single tax filers, $375 to heads of household filers, and $500 to married couples filing jointly.

Hawaii

Checks are also going out to eligible Hawaiians based on income, tax filing status, and their number of tax exemptions. Single filers and heads of households who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 will receive a $300 refund. Married couples and surviving spouses who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will also receive $300. $100 checks are going to single filers and heads of households who earned more than $100,000 in 2021. $100 is also being sent to married couples and surviving spouses who earned more than $200,000 last year.

Idaho

Full-time residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 who have filed income tax returns or grocery-credit refund returns are receiving a one-time tax rebate of either $75 or 12% of their 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever is greater.

Illinois

Individual tax filers who earned under $200,000 in 2021 are eligible to receive a $50 tax rebate. Married couples who filed jointly with a 2021 income under $400,000 will receive $100. In addition, residents who claimed dependents will receive $100 per child, up to three child credits per household. Checks are due to be sent the week of Sept. 12.

Indiana

Full-time residents who filed their 2020 tax returns by Jan. 3, 2022, should have already received a one-time $125 refund, regardless of income.

Maine

Starting in June, Maine residents received a stimulus check in the amount of $850 or $1,700. To qualify, single filers needed a 2021 adjusted gross income (AGI) under $100,000, heads of household under $150,000, and couples filing jointly and surviving spouses under $200,000. Residents who have not yet filed their 2021 tax return have until Oct. 31 to qualify.

Maryland

Earlier this summer, there was news of eligible Maryland residents receiving a stimulus payment worth $300 per individual or $500 per family. Here's the problem with that news: Most of those payments were processed back in 2021, so there are no new checks coming for most Marylanders. The only eligible parties are those who have yet to file taxes back through 2019, announced a spokesperson from the Comptroller's office.

Massachusetts

While the exact details have not been worked out, Massachusetts residents may receive a 7% refund of their 2021 state income tax payment. Final word should be available by Sept. 20.

Minnesota

The state set aside $500 million to reward frontline workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic. Bonus checks for $750 are being distributed to approximately 667,000 frontline workers.

New Jersey

Households who claimed at least one dependent on their 2020 income tax return will receive a check for up to $500 as part of the Middle Class Tax Rebate. Going forward each year, those who file taxes by the April deadline (or by Dec. 31 if they filed for an extension) will receive payment the following July. To be eligible, single tax filers must have earned less than $75,000 in 2020, and married couples filing jointly, heads of households, and surviving spouses must have earned less than $150,000.

New Mexico

Eligible New Mexicans should have already received two separate stimulus checks. The first was a rebate of either $250 or $500. The second is also a rebate -- this one for $500 or $1,000.

Oregon

Some Oregon residents also had a little extra stimulus money to get by this summer. A one-time check for $600 was delivered to low-income residents in July.

South Carolina

In November and December, South Carolinians who have filed their tax return will receive up to $800 in tax rebates.

Vermont

Eligible Vermont families with children aged 6 or younger will receive a tax credit of $1,000 per child. Half of the credit is scheduled to be paid monthly, with the remaining amount paid when recipients file their annual tax return in 2023. To be eligible for the full amount, household income must not exceed $125,000. However, some families earning more can still expect to receive a reduced amount. The amount received is cut $20 for every $1,000 earned above $125,000. Let's say household income for 2021 was $150,000. That's $25,000 over the limit, meaning that the family would receive a credit of $500 per child instead.

Virginia

Late this fall, residents who had a tax liability last year and filed their 2021 tax returns by July 1 are eligible to receive a one-time tax rebate. Single filers will receive $250, and joint filers are due $500.

While no one is going to receive enough stimulus payments to buy a small island, it may just be enough to help them get by in the face of continuing inflation.

