Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?

For a while there, it looked like only a few states planned to share budget surpluses with state residents. But as of this week, the number has grown to 16. Stimulus is coming in several different ways, including tax rebates, grants, and direct cash payments.

Hopefully, your state made the list.

1. California

Eligible Californians can expect a deposit in their bank accounts of up to $1,050 between late October 2022 and mid-January 2023.

2. Colorado

Between late September 2022 and late January 2023, eligible residents of the Centennial State can expect a tax rebate of $750 (or $1,500 for joint filers).

3. Delaware

One-time $300 grants are being sent to eligible Delawareans before the end of summer.

4. Florida

Floridians on state assistance programs are due a one-time payment of $450. The same amount will be sent to foster parents and caregivers.

5. Georgia

Georgia is calling their stimulus a "cost-of-living tax refund." A payment of $250 is going out to eligible single tax filers, $375 to head of households, and $500 to married couples who file their taxes jointly.

6. Hawaii

Later this month, Hawaiians can expect another stimulus check. Depending on how much they earn, their tax filing status, and the number of exemptions claimed, islanders are due up to $300.

7. Idaho

Eligible Idahoans are also due a tax rebate. Based on their 2020 Idaho state taxes, recipients can expect either $75 or 12% of their state taxes.

8. Illinois

Tax rebates are on the way to Land of Lincoln residents in September. Eligible single filers will receive $50, married couples filing jointly get $100, and families with dependents will receive up to $300 ($100 per dependent, with a limit of three).

9. Indiana

Initially, eligible Indianans were promised a one-time refund of $125, and most residents who provided their banking information have already received that check. However, due to a paper snafu, an estimated 1.7 million taxpayers are still waiting for their paper checks.

Now, state lawmakers have approved another round of rebates -- this one for $200 per taxpayer. That's on top of the $125 rebates from earlier. Taxpayers who received the first $125 can expect another payment for $200. Those who have not received payment at all will receive the entire $375.

A date for payment has not yet been set.

10. Maine

Maine residents are lucking out, with qualified single filers receiving a check for $850 and couples filing jointly receiving $1,700.

11. Massachusetts

Lawmakers are still working on the precise amount of stimulus, but Gov. Charlie Baker believes a 7% rebate against 2021 state taxes sounds reasonable.

12. New Jersey

Called the "Middle-Class Tax Rebate," the state legislature is sending eligible New Jerseyans checks of up to $500.

13. New Mexico

Also due checks of up to $500 are eligible taxpayers in New Mexico. Their stimulus payments will come as a tax rebate.

14. Oregon

Checks for $600 began going out for eligible Oregon residents in July.

15. South Carolina

$800 tax rebates are due to eligible South Carolinians.

16. Virginia

Finally, eligible Virginians are set to receive up to $500 in tax rebates this fall.

There's no reason to believe that these will be the only 16 to share budget windfalls with residents. It's possible that people living in other states will also have more money coming down the pike to spend, save, or invest.

