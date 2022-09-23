Stimulus Update: Is Your State Among the 6 Sending Checks in September?

After more than two years of dealing with pandemic- and inflation-related financial hardship, states continue to share budget excesses with residents. In September, these six states plan to mail or direct deposit checks.

1. Alaska

This week, Alaskans can expect to receive $3,200 in payments -- a $2,550 Permanent Fund dividend and $650 in energy relief funds. Residents who submitted a paper application or requested a paper check will begin receiving their checks in two weeks.

2. California

The Golden State's Middle-Class Tax Refund may already be in the bank accounts of some state residents. The one-time payment is designed to help Californians cover the higher cost of gasoline.

Eligible recipients may receive a check for up to $1,050.

3. Colorado

Single tax filers in Colorado are due to receive a $750 tax rebate this month, and joint filers can look forward to $1,500. Anyone who filed their state income tax return by June 30 can expect to receive the funds by Sept. 30.

Coloradans who filed for an extension and meet the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their tax rebate by Jan. 31, 2023.

4. Hawaii

Payments of either $100 or $300 per person are also going out to Hawaiians this month. The amount received will depend on factors like income and filing status. Those who earn more than $100,000 can expect a check for $100 per person, while those earning less than $100,000 annually will receive $300.

5. Illinois

Land of Lincoln residents are due a one-time income and property tax rebate of $50 to $300. Here's how it's set to work: Single filers will receive $50, married couples filing jointly will receive $100, and those with dependents will receive up to $300 extra ($100 per dependent, with a maximum of three).

This rebate is available to single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of up to $200,000 and joint filers with an AGI of up to $400,000.

Payments started going out the week of Sept. 12 but it may take several months to get a check to each eligible resident.

6. Virginia

Virginia is another state sending out a one-time tax rebate to qualifying residents. To qualify, a resident must have had a tax liability last year. Single filers will receive up to $250, and joint filers can expect up to $500.

While payments will begin going out in the next week, some Virginians may not receive their payment until Oct. 31.

As we've learned, financial distress is one aftermath of a global pandemic. Each of these six states is doing what it can to combat the issue.

