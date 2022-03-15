Stimulus Update: Individuals and Families Received $1.8 Trillion in Aid. Here's How It Breaks Down

COVID-19 was an unprecedented worldwide disaster, and it prompted swift and decisive action on the part of the federal government.

In fact, according to a recent New York Times analysis, Washington authorized around $5 trillion in COVID-19 stimulus money to help individuals, businesses, and states cope with the consequences of the pandemic.

It can be helpful to understand how this money was distributed to see just how much assistance individuals and families received relative to other affected parties.

Here's how stimulus aid was distributed across the U.S.

Many different individuals and entities received a piece of the COVID-19 relief packages authorized by Congress. Specifically:

Individuals and families were provided with a total of $1.8 trillion in aid

Businesses collectively received $1.7 trillion

$745 billion in state and local aid was authorized

$482 billion was devoted to healthcare

An additional $288 billion went to other costs

Individual Americans, in other words, got the biggest piece of the pie.

This is how money was distributed to individuals and families

So, where did all of the money for individuals and families go? Here's how the huge amount of cash was distributed among everyday Americans left struggling with the pandemic:

$817 billion in stimulus money was paid directly into American's bank accounts. This included $1,400 checks authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, which were available to both adults and dependents.

$678 billion in unemployment benefits was paid out. This included an extra $600 weekly payment made available from March through July of 2020.

$93 billion went to an expanded Child Tax Credit, which provided more money per child for parents than the existing Child Tax Credit.

$71 billion in SNAP and food assistance benefits

$39 billion in delayed payments on educational debt

$28 billion in block grants for childcare

$24 billion in grants to childcare providers

$14 billion in changes to retirement plan rules that allowed easier access to retirement funds without penalties.

$24 billion in other new tax breaks, including an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

$10 billion in other relief

These payments helped keep millions out of poverty, and also may have led to a faster economic recovery since people were able to stay financially afloat even when businesses were shut down and unemployment soared.

However, the long-term effects are still being determined, as some experts believe that providing so much direct aid to Americans may have been a contributing factor in the soaring inflation rates plaguing consumers today.

Regardless of the long-term impact, however, it's important to realize that some Americans may still be owed at least part of their share of these stimulus funds. Those who didn't receive the full amount due should make sure they follow the necessary steps to file a 2021 tax return and get their piece of the $1.8 trillion in relief that the government has offered.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.