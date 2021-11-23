Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Image source: Getty Images

As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check, millions of Americans remain on track to receive more money next month despite the inaction from D.C.

So, are you among the many who can expect another payment in your bank account (or your mailbox) in the upcoming month? To find out, read on to see who is on track for another check.

Parents throughout the United States

Parents with incomes under $150,000 (as married joint filers), or $75,000 (as single tax filers) are the largest group on track to get another stimulus payment.

See, the American Rescue Plan Act -- the coronavirus relief passed by President Joe Biden -- did more than just provide $1,400 stimulus checks. It also expanded the existing Child Tax Credit and established the monthly distribution of Child Tax Credit payments beginning in July.

The expanded Child Tax Credit, which is currently in effect through the end of 2021, provides parents with a refundable tax credit valued at $3,000 for each child of age 6 through 17. Those with children under age 6 receive an extra $600, for a total of $3,600 per young child.

Half of the total credit amount is being distributed into bank accounts during the months of July, August, September, October, November, and December 2021. Most eligible parents have already received the first five of these payments and are on track to get the last one in December. These monthly payments will deliver half the credit, with the remaining half claimable when filing 2021 tax returns. Democrats are also aiming to extend the expanded credit through 2022 as part of their proposed Build Back Better legislation, so it's possible that these deposits could continue into next year.

Residents of certain states

Eligible residents of specific states could also be on track for another payment in December. Maine, California, Maryland, and Florida are all planning on sending money to some people next month.

Maine will be distributing $285 payments to half-a-million households, including eligible individuals with an adjusted gross income below $75,000 for single tax filers and $150,000 for married joint filers. These payments started going out on Nov. 15 and will continue into December.

California is sending payments valued at $500 to $1,100 under the Golden State Stimulus II Program. These payments could be available for eligible individuals with incomes under $75,000 who were residents of the state for more than half of 2020 and who are still residents at the time the payment is issued.

Maryland will be sending out between $300 and $500 in stimulus funds to low-income families. The state's stimulus package will also provide many residents with larger tax refunds over the coming three years.

Florida will be distributing stimulus payments in December for first responders and educators who work with students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Around 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals are eligible for payments of up to $1,000.

If you live in one of these states, you should check the specific eligibility rules for your location to see if you are one of the many Americans who will be getting additional stimulus funds during the last month of 2021.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.