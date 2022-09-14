Stimulus Update: As Inflation Ticks Upward in August, Consumers Remain Desperate for Relief

Inflation has been rampant since the start of the year. Because of that, Americans have increasingly had to dip into their savings and rack up debt just to pay the rent, put gas in their cars, and feed their families.

Economists were hoping that inflation levels would decline to a reasonable degree in August. But last month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in the cost of consumer goods, rose 0.1% compared to July, as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On an annual basis, the index was up 8.3%.

Why the increase?

Given the way gas prices dropped during the month of August, economists were hoping to see a lower reading from the CPI. But while the gasoline index did decline, other expenses rose enough to offset it. The food index, for example, rose 0.8% compared to the previous month.

Will higher inflation levels spur a stimulus round?

Many Americans have been outraged that lawmakers haven't stepped in with stimulus aid at a time when inflation has been wreaking havoc. But the reality is that August's CPI data is unlikely to fuel another stimulus round for one big reason -- doing so might actually make matters worse.

A big part of the reason inflation has been so out of hand this year is that in 2021, Americans saw stimulus checks hit their bank accounts right when supply chains started slowing down due to the impact of the pandemic. That disconnect between supply and demand led to higher prices as consumers found themselves with money to spend and not enough products to buy.

If lawmakers were to approve another stimulus round now to help Americans cope with inflation, it could end up driving the cost of goods upward rather than have the opposite effect. That, coupled with our strong economy and job market, is reason enough to believe that we won't be seeing a stimulus round go out at any point in 2022.

Now it's worth noting that a number of states have decided to take stimulus matters into their own hands this year. Those with excess funds in their budgets have been dishing out stimulus aid to qualifying residents. And some people may still be in for a state-sponsored payday if they haven't received one yet.

But at the federal level, we shouldn't expect another stimulus round. Instead, consumers will, unfortunately, need to find other ways to manage in the face of inflation. For some, that may have to mean rethinking expenses or taking on second jobs to cover their costs in full.

Those who didn't yet file a 2021 tax return but are due a refund should also try getting that task completed as soon as possible. There's no penalty for being late with a tax return when there's a refund to be had. But delaying that money is akin to a penalty, so those due a refund should get moving on their taxes, as a check from the IRS is a good way to make up for an absent check from the federal government.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.