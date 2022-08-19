Stimulus Update: Almost Half of States Are Providing Stimulus Checks or Other Relief. Is Yours?

Many people have been hoping the federal government will deposit a fourth stimulus check into their bank account. That is very unlikely to happen at this point, especially after the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act which did not include another stimulus payment.

But that doesn't mean more stimulus money is off the table. In fact, almost half of the states in the U.S. have authorized additional financial relief for residents. Here's what you need to know about which locations across the country are offering support.

These states are providing more stimulus money

The states providing more stimulus money include the following:

Alaska , where payments are worth up to $3,200 per eligible person.

, where payments are worth up to $3,200 per eligible person. California , where payments of up to $1,050 went to 23 million residents.

, where payments of up to $1,050 went to 23 million residents. Colorado , where payments of up to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for married joint filers will be provided.

, where payments of up to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for married joint filers will be provided. Connecticut , where low- and middle-income families will receive tax rebates of up to $250 per child.

, where low- and middle-income families will receive tax rebates of up to $250 per child. Delaware , where relief payments will be worth $300 for eligible residents.

, where relief payments will be worth $300 for eligible residents. Florida , where 59,000 families will get $450 checks for each child after proving eligibility.

, where 59,000 families will get $450 checks for each child after proving eligibility. Georgia , where taxpayers will get up to $500 in refund checks.

, where taxpayers will get up to $500 in refund checks. Hawaii , where checks totaling up to $300 will be issued to eligible taxpayers.

, where checks totaling up to $300 will be issued to eligible taxpayers. Idaho , which is sending payments of either $75 or 12% of 2020 state taxes.

, which is sending payments of either $75 or 12% of 2020 state taxes. Illinois , where some residents will receive up to $50 per taxpayer and as much as an additional $100 for up to three dependents.

, where some residents will receive up to $50 per taxpayer and as much as an additional $100 for up to three dependents. Indiana , where payments of up to $325 will be issued.

, where payments of up to $325 will be issued. Maine , which is providing up to $850 per single tax filer and $1,700 per joint tax filer for those who are eligible based on income.

, which is providing up to $850 per single tax filer and $1,700 per joint tax filer for those who are eligible based on income. Maryland , where low-income residents will receive up to $2,000 for help with water bills.

, where low-income residents will receive up to $2,000 for help with water bills. Massachusetts , which will provide payments to residents totaling around 7% of their 2021 state income tax payment.

, which will provide payments to residents totaling around 7% of their 2021 state income tax payment. Minnesota , where up to $750 checks will be provided to eligible individuals who remained on the job during the pandemic.

, where up to $750 checks will be provided to eligible individuals who remained on the job during the pandemic. New Jersey , which is providing rebate checks of up to $500 for around 800,000 parents.

, which is providing rebate checks of up to $500 for around 800,000 parents. New Mexico , where residents who are eligible based on income will receive up to $750.

, where residents who are eligible based on income will receive up to $750. Oregon , which is providing $600 payments for more than 236,000 low-income households.

, which is providing $600 payments for more than 236,000 low-income households. South Carolina , which will send checks worth up to $800.

, which will send checks worth up to $800. Vermont , which is providing families with $1,000 tax credits for children aged 6 or under if they are eligible based on income.

, which is providing families with $1,000 tax credits for children aged 6 or under if they are eligible based on income. Virginia, which will provide up to $500 per eligible resident.

If you live in one of these states, you should make sure to check with local authorities to find out how much you will receive and when your payment will come so you can be prepared.

