Stimulus Update: 3 Crucial Facts to Know About 2022 Stimulus Checks

Although many people believe that coronavirus is now endemic and that the pandemic has effectively ended, millions of Americans continue to feel the long-term financial effects of COVID-19. That's why a petition requesting another stimulus check continues to garner attention and has now received more than 3 million signatures.

If you're one of the many people hoping for more money in your bank account, there are three crucial facts you need to know about the possibility of receiving additional stimulus funds in 2022.

1. Americans who didn't collect all their stimulus payments last year can claim the money in 2022

The good news is, millions of Americans are guaranteed to get more stimulus money from the federal government this year. That's because they are owed payments from last year's relief bills.

People in line to get more money in 2022 include:

Parents who haven't yet received the full expanded Child Tax Credit . The Biden administration authorized payments of up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child aged 6 to 17. Half the money was deposited into bank accounts in monthly installments from July to December, but parents are entitled to the rest this year.

. The Biden administration authorized payments of up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child aged 6 to 17. Half the money was deposited into bank accounts in monthly installments from July to December, but parents are entitled to the rest this year. People who added a new dependent last year . Payments of $1,400 were provided for adults and dependents under the American Rescue Plan Act. Since people who added new dependents in 2021 didn't get this money for that dependent, they can get it in 2022. If the new dependent who was added was a child, parents can also claim the Child Tax Credit for that child.

. Payments of $1,400 were provided for adults and dependents under the American Rescue Plan Act. Since people who added new dependents in 2021 didn't get this money for that dependent, they can get it in 2022. If the new dependent who was added was a child, parents can also claim the Child Tax Credit for that child. People whose income fell. There were income limits for the Child Tax Credit and the $1,400 check. The IRS used older income data from 2020 to determine eligibility, so people who made too much that year to get the money but whose incomes fell in 2021 can get their payments this year.

If you're one of the people in line for this money, you'll need to file your tax return to claim it.

2. Some states are providing additional stimulus relief to residents this year

A number of states have launched their own stimulus programs that will provide direct payments to at least some of their residents.

These include California, Florida, Indiana, and New York. More states may also follow suit, as the federal government provided them with substantial funding last year to deal with the pandemic and they may decide to deliver this money directly to the people.

You should watch your state's Department of Health and Human Services website or check the local news regularly for updates about any financial help that may come.

3. Lawmakers in D.C. aren't likely to provide a fourth stimulus payment

Finally, there's some bad news to be aware of. Lawmakers in D.C. have moved onto other priorities and there's insufficient support for another stimulus check so the federal government is very unlikely to authorize another one.

This means people who don't get relief from their state or receive unclaimed funds from last year will not receive any more financial help. If you aren't in line for more money, you'll need to find other solutions to cope with any ongoing pandemic-related consequences.

