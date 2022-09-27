Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks

There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the global pandemic and resulting inflation, millions of households continue to struggle. Seventeen states have stepped into the gap by providing eligible residents with much-needed inflation relief checks. Hopefully, your state is among them.

1. California

Californians who were residents of the state for at least six months in 2020 may be eligible for a fairly hefty tax rebate. The income limit is an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $250,000 or less for single tax filers and $500,000 or less for couples filing jointly and heads of household.

Recipients can expect to receive up to $1,050 as either a direct deposit into their bank account or a debit card between Oct. 2022 and Jan. 2023.

2. Colorado

By now, most eligible Coloradans should have received a one-time tax rebate. If not, they can expect it sometime soon. Single tax filers should have $750 and joint filers, $1,500.

To be eligible, a tax filer had to be 18 or older on Dec. 31, 2021, lived in Colorado the entire year of 2021, and filed a 2021 state tax return.

3. Idaho

State tax surpluses are set to be shared with Idaho residents in the form of bonus rebates. Those who filed income taxes for 2020 and 2021 are eligible. Single filers will receive $300 and joint filers can expect to receive $600, or 10% of 2020 income taxes paid, whichever amount is greater.

Checks are currently being processed. Residents who have not filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns have until Dec. 31, 2022, to get it done and qualify for the rebate.

4. Illinois

Although many checks have already been sent, some Illinois residents are still due either $50 or $100. Single filers with an income less than $200,000 in 2021 and joint filers who earned less than $400,000 in 2021 are fully eligible. Households with dependents will receive an additional $100 per dependent, up to a maximum of three.

5. Indiana

First, Hoosier taxpayers were promised a one-time refund of $125. And in August, the Indiana legislature passed an additional round of rebates. Single filers are to receive $200 and joint filers, $400. That means that residents could see combined checks of $325 or $650 by mid-October.

6. Maine

Single, full-year Maine residents who earned $100,000 or less in 2021 and joint filers and heads of household who earned $200,000 or less are eligible for an $850 relief check. Although the first checks were mailed in June, the state says it will continue to distribute checks through the end of the year.

7. Massachusetts

Sometime in November, full-year residents of The Bay State are set to receive rebates worth 13% of their 2021 income tax liability.

8. New Jersey

Renters earning up to $150,000 are promised a $450 check next spring. In the meantime, homeowners earning less than $150,000 are set to receive a $1,500 rebate on property taxes. New Jerseyans who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 annually will receive a check for $1,000.

In addition, residents who have not filed a 2020 tax return are still eligible to qualify for the Middle Class Tax Rebate, a tax credit worth up to $500 for each child under the age of 6. All they need to do is file their 2020 state return.

9. New York

Hundreds of thousands of New York homeowners are eligible for a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150. To be eligible, the property must be a primary residence and the homeowner's 2020 income must be $250,000 or less. Residents can apply online on the city's website.

10. Pennsylvania

Homeowners 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people living with disabilities 18 and older, are due to receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of the previous rebate claimed in 2021. For example, a person who received an earlier rebate of $650 will now receive an additional bonus of $455 (70% of the original amount).

Pennsylvanians who did not receive the original rebate still have until Dec. 31 to claim both checks by using the Department of Revenue's online filing system.

11. South Carolina

By Dec. 31, 2022, South Carolinians with a tax liability in 2021 will receive a rebate check worth up to $700.

12. Virginia

Virginians with a 2021 tax liability are also due a rebate. Eligible single filers will receive $250 and joint filers will have an extra $500 to spend, save, or invest. To receive this one-time rebate, Virginia residents must file their 2021 tax returns by Nov. 1. Those who filed earlier can expect their checks by Oct. 31. 2022.

