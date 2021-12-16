Stimulus Update: $575 Million in Payments on the Way by January. Will You Get One?

Image source: Getty Images

More stimulus money is on the way to many Americans. Unfortunately, this is not because the federal government took action to provide a fourth coronavirus stimulus check, despite calls for another direct payment on the part of lawmakers and the public.

Instead, states have stepped up where the federal government has fallen short. Many locations are providing stimulus funds to at least some residents, including the state of California. California began delivering its latest batch of stimulus money on Dec. 10, 2021, with an estimated 803,000 people to get a payment this round.

The money will be delivered via direct deposit into people's bank accounts or will be sent via mail, with the last set of payments from this batch to arrive by the beginning of 2022. Here's what you need to know to determine if you'll get one.

Why is more stimulus money being sent?

The payments that California is delivering are referred to as the Golden State Stimulus II payments. They're the second batch of stimulus checks the state authorized with the first payments limited to lower-income households only.

Golden State Stimulus II payments are available to California residents who:

Earned a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of under $75,000 in 2021

Filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021

Were California residents both on the date the payment was issued and for more than half of 2020

Weren't claimed as dependents by other taxpayers

The Golden State Stimulus II checks are worth between $600 and $1,200. The California Franchise Tax Board has provided a tool on its website that residents can use to determine how much money they should qualify to receive.

These are the Americans scheduled to receive a payment by Jan. 1, 2022

A total of 8.1 million Golden State Stimulus II payments worth a collective $5.8 billion have been sent out, or will be soon. California began delivering the money starting in October, with the last batch of payments starting to be sent out on Dec. 10, 2021. In total, 803,000 payments were included in the last batch, with some issued already and the remaining money to be delivered soon.

This latest batch of checks is worth around $575 million total, and includes 794,000 paper checks with a collective value of $568 million as well as 9,000 direct deposits that add up to $6.1 million worth of stimulus money.

California has been sending the money to residents based on their zip code. Between Dec. 27, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2022, people living in zip codes ending in 928-999 will receive their funds.

If you are a California resident, make sure you watch your bank account or the mail for your payment if you haven't yet received your Golden State II stimulus check.

