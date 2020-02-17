Stimulus Moves by China Nudge Global Stocks Higher

Moves by China’s government to limit the fallout of the deadly coronavirus helped boost stock markets globally on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China cut its one-term lending rate by 10 basis points to 3.15% — the lowest since 2017 — as its foreign minister said the government would roll out targeted tax cuts.

The moves helped boost the Shanghai Composite by over 2%, as the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up by 0.3%.

U.S. stock futures also were stronger, with markets shut in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% last week.

Of companies on the move, French auto parts maker Faurecia rallied nearly 6% as it upped its target for 2020 performance. Its net profit in 2019 slumped to €590 million from €701 million the previous year, while sales inched up 1.4% to €17.77 billion.

Faurecia said it expects sales to outperform worldwide auto production by 1 to 2 percentage points, as it estimates worldwide production to fall 3% this year.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said European earnings per share will grow in the fourth quarter for the first time in a year.

