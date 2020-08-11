Stimulus hopes boost London stocks; IHG jumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.0%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Tuesday as hopes of a stimulus-led rebound helped investors look past a mixed batch of quarterly earnings updates, while InterContinental Hotels jumped on signalling a tentative recovery.

The Holiday Inn owner IHG.L gained 4% as it said it was seeing some "very early" signs of returning demand as coronavirus-related restrictions eased in major markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC were up 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively, led by gains for energy .FTNMX0530, life insurance .FTNMX8570 and travel-related .FTNMX5750 stocks.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview published on Tuesday that the central bank would step up on quantitative easing if the British economy slows and struggles again. June gross domestic product figures are due on Wednesday.

Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L fell 3.2% after posting a dip in first-half operating earnings, hurt by costs for implementing social distancing measures at its restaurants due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.