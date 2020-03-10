Stimulus hopes boost FTSE 100 after worst day since 2008

Contributors
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday from its worst session since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors bet on co-ordinated stimulus measures by major central banks to shield the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.4%, FTSE 250 up 1.1%

Meggit top decliner on rating downgrade

March 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday from its worst session since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors bet on co-ordinated stimulus measures by major central banks to shield the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 1.4%, after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Monday as a crash in oil prices fanned fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.

BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L tracked a rebound in oil prices after closing Monday with their worst session on record.

Investor attention in Britain will be on a budget speech by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday for clues on additional stimulus from the Bank of England.

A 26% jump for Premier Oil PMO.L helped the domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC add 1.1%.

Aerospace firm Meggit MGGT.L fell 1.2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Berenberg downgraded it to "hold" and cut its price target.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3369;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters