Stimulus Doesn’t Always Stimulate – Pushing On A String

FXEmpire.com - According to the dictionary, stimulus is “a thing that rouses activity or energy in someone or something; a spur or incentive”. Besides spur and incentive, other synonyms for stimulus are boost, impetus, prompt, provoke, etc. Much discussion recently has centered on ‘stimulus’ checks to individual citizens and taxpayers. Within a nine-month period, two specific rounds of stimulus checks were issued. The legislation that authorized the issuance of stimulus checks to individuals also included liberal increases in unemployment benefits and financial aid for small businesses. The checks, increased unemployment benefits, and aid for small businesses are forms of financial stimulus; but, the legislation is referred to as an “economic stimulus package”. The distinction between the terms financial and economic should not be overlooked. The purpose of the financial incentives included in the legislation is to promote economic activity. It was a response to the horrendous decline in economic activity that was precipitated by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Very literally, though, the financial incentives were an attempt to stave off economic collapse; or at least buy some time. This is true notwithstanding attempts by politicians of all stripes to justify the measures in more humane terms.

21st CENTURY – SLOW GROWTH, NO GROWTH

DEBT TO GDP RATIO HISTORICAL CHART

PUSHING ON A STRING

is a metaphor for the limits of monetary policy and the impotence of central banks. …businesses and households cannot be forced to spend if they do not want to. Increasing the monetary base and banks’ reserves will not stimulate an economy if banks think it is too risky to lend and the private sector wants to save more because of economic uncertainty.” Adam Hayes

