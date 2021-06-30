Stimulus Check Update: More Money Is on the Way

Though stimulus payments have been hitting Americans' bank accounts since March, the IRS isn't done issuing those funds. In fact, last week, the agency issued another 2.3 million payments, and as of June 9, it had delivered more than 169 million payments worth $395 billion.

Some people are still waiting on stimulus funds

Though a lot of people have already gotten their $1,400 stimulus payments, some people may still be without their money. The reason? The IRS was able to issue stimulus payments quickly to people who filed their 2019 and 2020 tax returns. The agency used that information to determine stimulus eligibility.

The problem, though, is that some people aren't required to file a tax return. Low-income earners, for example, are often exempt from taking that step. But without a tax return on file, the IRS couldn't get that money out right away.

Furthermore, some people may have been ineligible for a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax returns, but eligible based on their 2020 returns. The IRS had to wait for those people to file their taxes before it could issue that money, and since the tax deadline was pushed back to May 17, many filers took advantage of that extra time and waited until the last minute. As such, the IRS may still be in catch-up mode due to that influx of mid-May returns.

The IRS has also been issuing plus-up payments for people who initially received a smaller stimulus than they're entitled to. In fact, some of the 2.3 million payments that went out last week were catch-up funds for those who didn't receive a full stimulus to begin with.

Child Tax Credit payments to start soon

While stimulus payments may still be on the way, soon, millions of American families will start seeing additional funds hit their bank accounts as part of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit.

Normally, the Child Tax Credit tops out at $2,000 for children under age 17. This year, it's been enhanced so that it's now worth up to $3,600 for children under age 6, and up to $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17.

Furthermore, the Child Tax Credit is usually claimed on a tax return and paid out in refund form. This year, half of the Child Tax Credit will be paid in monthly installments. The first payment is scheduled to go out on July 15, and those monthly payments will continue through December. Then, the remaining half of the Child Tax Credit will be paid in 2022.

The IRS has opened a non-filer tool so that people who don't submit a tax return can still qualify for the Child Tax Credit. Those who haven't yet received a stimulus check may be in line for a lot of money if that $1,400 rolls in at the same time as those Child Tax Credit payments arrive. Meanwhile, anyone who's missing that $1,400 can use the IRS's Get My Payment tool to check on its status.

