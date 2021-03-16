Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Aim to Protect Payments From Debt Collectors

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

Image source: Getty Images

Recently, the American Rescue Plan Act authorized coronavirus stimulus payments of $1,400 per adult and dependent child. These payments are meant to help families cope with the ongoing financial effects of COVID-19.

These stimulus check payments -- which have already started to hit people's bank accounts -- were authorized through a special legislative process called reconciliation. This process was necessary because the legislation did not receive support from Republicans.

However, since the legislation wasn't passed as part of a standalone bill, lawmakers couldn't include provisions that would prevent private debt collectors from seizing the funds. As a result, some people are at risk of having their payments taken to satisfy past-due debts.

Now, some lawmakers and other interest groups are pushing for protections to be put in place to prevent that from happening.

Lawmakers and others aim to protect stimulus checks

With stimulus checks at risk of garnishment, Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has indicated he's planning to file legislation to protect the money. His goal is to ensure the stimulus funds don't fall into the hands of debt collectors, instead of going to the individuals and families the money was meant to help.

"While Democrats intend to protect the third payment from private debt collectors, Senate rules did not allow us to include that protection in the American Rescue Plan," Wyden indicated in a statement. "I will be introducing standalone legislation to ensure families receive their much-needed relief payments."

Although no Republicans supported the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill authorizing the third stimulus payment, Senator Wyden has made clear he hopes there will be support from across the aisle to pass his bill preventing collectors from taking the cash.

"Last year, Democrats and Republicans joined together to shield previous relief payments," he said. "I would hope that Senate Republicans again support ensuring families receive the $1,400 they need to pay rent and buy groceries."

While the first stimulus checks under the CARES Act provided partial protection from certain collections activities, the federal legislation didn't effectively shield the payments from private debt collectors. Some states did provide this protection. And the second stimulus payment signed into law in December 2020 was fully protected. Wyden wants the same ban on garnishment put into place for the third payment as for the second.

Other special interest groups also believe this protection is important. In fact, the American Bankers Association joined with other advocacy groups in sending a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging her to support a standalone bill that would shield the payments from garnishment.

The group argued that "Allowing economic impact payments to be garnished could impose significant burdens on some families, especially those in communities of color, facing unprecedented circumstances," The letter also warned that "unless Congress immediately passes the attached language in a standalone bill, they [financial institutions] will be forced to pay some creditors who attempt to garnish and freeze bank accounts."

What to do if you're facing garnishment?

Unfortunately, there's little you can do to prevent your stimulus payment from being seized if you receive your payment via direct deposit. If a creditor has a garnishment order, the bank will freeze the account. You'll either have to go to court to contest the order or assert that you're exempt. But unless the court lifts the order to garnish the funds, the bank will eventually have to turn the money over to collectors.

While you could theoretically close your bank account to avoid having the money deposited into it, this would mean a long delay in getting your stimulus payment. Unfortunately, this puts Americans in a lose-lose situation.

If you receive a paper check, you could potentially avoid depositing your check with a traditional bank or credit union. You could instead cash your check or load it onto a prepaid debit card. While you may face higher fees if you use a check cashing service or retail store to do so, this can still be preferable to losing your money to garnishment and is worth considering unless lawmakers act soon to protect your stimulus funds.

