Stimulus Check Update: Americans May Get Their Money in March

Image source: Getty Images

Millions of Americans have been hurting financially since the coronavirus pandemic took hold almost a year ago. Unemployment has been rampant, and in the absence of adequate childcare, many parents have been forced to cut their hours or drop out of the labor force altogether, thereby resulting in income loss.

President Joe Biden, however, is intent on providing near-term aid to the public. He's proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package that includes extended and boosted unemployment benefits as well as an additional $1,400 stimulus payment. And now, it seems as though that payment may hit Americans' bank accounts as early as mid to late March.

Relief is on the way

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's confident a relief package will be signed into law before the middle of March. That's when extended unemployment benefits are set to expire for many people who are currently receiving jobless aid.

If Pelosi's timeline is correct, then Americans who are in line to receive a stimulus payment via direct deposit could start seeing that cash in mid-March, since the IRS only needs a few days to get those payments out to the public. Those who aren't signed up for direct deposit may need to wait a number of weeks beyond mid-March to receive a paper check or debit card with stimulus funds in the mail. But even in that scenario, it's possible that those who aren't getting direct deposit will still have their money by late March or early to mid-April.

A big part of the reason things are moving so quickly this time around is that Democrats aren't wasting time negotiating with Republican lawmakers. Rather, they're pushing their relief legislation forward through a process known as reconciliation.

Who's in line for a third stimulus check?

The income thresholds for stimulus eligibility are looking like they'll be the same for this third round as they were for previous rounds. Individuals earning $75,000 or less and married couples earning $150,000 or less will be in line for a full stimulus, and from there, those payments will start to phase out.

The only difference is that this time around, payments may be cut off for individuals earning $100,000 and married couples earning $200,000. The goal of this is to prevent higher earners from getting stimulus funds -- something Republicans have been opposed to from the start. In fact, agreeing to this cutoff is a compromise of sorts on Democrats' part, though some Republican lawmakers had initially asked for even lower income thresholds for this third stimulus round.

Given the number of Americans who are still unemployed or struggling with extra expenses during the pandemic, quick relief on the stimulus front is important. If stimulus checks do go out in late March or early April, that money could end up coinciding with tax refunds (the IRS officially started accepting returns on Feb. 12). The result? Those who are having a hard time making ends meet may actually have a chance to dig out, regroup, and perhaps even stash some money away for a rainy day.

Our credit card expert uses the card we reveal below, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases into 2022, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.