Stimulus Bill Sends Dow Back Into a Bull Market

The latest figure on claims for unemployment benefits—3.28 million in the week ended Saturday—was enormous, but investors had expected a grim result.

The blue-chip index achieved a gain of 20% from its low in just three trading days. That ties the three day period ending October 8, 1931, for the quickest bear market low to bull market entry on record. This bear market lasted for 11 trading days, making it the shortest ever.

4:00 p.m.: U.S. stocks rose strongly for a third consecutive day, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average into bull-market territory, as investors shrugged off figures showing a colossal surge in the number of people seeking unemployments benefits.

A record 3.28 million people applied in the week ended Saturday—an almost 12-fold increase from the prior week. It is yet more evidence that the coronavirus and efforts to keep it from spreading are beginning to take their economic toll.

“The unprecedented scale of the job losses vividly illustrates why the Fed has acted so swiftly to ease policy to support the economy, and why Federal legislators are reaching across the aisle to provide fiscal relief on a shock-and-awe scale,” said analysts at BCA Research.

U.S. stock indexes rallied spectacularly on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the Senate’s passage of a stimulus bill for the U.S. economy. Lawmakers ended up passing the bill by a vote of 96-0 late Wednesday, with expectations the House of Representatives will vote on the legislation on Friday.

The coming stimulus boosted stocks again on Thursday, despite the gloomy employment numbers, which had been largely expected. The Dow closed up 1,351.62 points, or 6.4%, to 22,552.17, marking a rise of more than 20% from its low in just three trading days.

The S&P 500 closed up 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 5.6%.

Oil dropped 5.3% with the price of West Texas Intermediate falling to $23.20 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped 5 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.811%. The price of gold rose 0.6% to $1,643.20 an ounce.

Most global stock indexes were higher on Thursday, after also rising strongly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The German DAX rose 1.3% and the French CAC 40 gained 2.5%. The STOXX Europe 600 index closed up 2.6%.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% in Hong Kong, though a few regional markets, including the Indonesian JSX, surged.

Ford Motor (ticker: F) shares fell 2.4%, losing their earlier gains, after the auto maker’s credit rating was cut from BB+ from BBB- by S&P, pushing it into junk, or speculative-grade, territory.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) shares gained 4.2% after the company sent a notice to landlords informing them that it will be unable to pay its rent to April 1.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) soared 30% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat expectations both in terms of sales and the bottom line. The jewelry retailer suspended its dividend and isn’t providing guidance for its fiscal year, mimicking similar moves by other companies.

Groupon (GRPN) shares rose 14% following the sudden exits of chief executive Rich Williams and chief operating officer Steve Krenzer. The two will stay on as employees of the company and the board has established a search committee for a permanent CEO.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

