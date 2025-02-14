$STIM stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STIM stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,913,638 of trading volume.

$STIM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STIM:

$STIM insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) sold 40,992 shares for an estimated $134,453

ROBERT CASCELLA has made 3 purchases buying 139,000 shares for an estimated $116,660 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN P MUIR has made 4 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $66,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,204 shares for an estimated $49,783 .

. WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,511 shares for an estimated $7,725.

$STIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $STIM stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STIM Government Contracts

We have seen $294,500 of award payments to $STIM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

