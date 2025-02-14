$STIM stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STIM stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,913,638 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STIM:
$STIM Insider Trading Activity
$STIM insiders have traded $STIM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH J SULLIVAN (President and CEO) sold 40,992 shares for an estimated $134,453
- ROBERT CASCELLA has made 3 purchases buying 139,000 shares for an estimated $116,660 and 0 sales.
- GLENN P MUIR has made 4 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $66,250 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN FURLONG (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,204 shares for an estimated $49,783.
- WILLIAM ANDREW MACAN (EVP, GC, CCO and CS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,511 shares for an estimated $7,725.
$STIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $STIM stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,473,269 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,879,189
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 2,387,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,813,960
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,314,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,115,968
- FIRST WASHINGTON CORP removed 1,274,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $968,395
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $911,760
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,039,009 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $789,439
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 681,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $517,774
$STIM Government Contracts
We have seen $294,500 of award payments to $STIM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW TMS TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATION: $268,800
- 644-NEURONETICS TRANSCRANIAL MAGNETIC STIMULATORS PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE: $11,000
- HIGHLY SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT SERVICE AGREEMENT.: $4,900
- NEURONETICS NEUROSTAR TMS THERAPY SYSTEM: $4,900
- THERAPEUTIC MAGNETIC SYSTEM ANNUAL MAINT MODEL # 81-00315-000: $4,900
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
