Stillwater Discovers New Mineralization, Expands Potential

Group Ten Metals (TSE:PGE) has released an update.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. reports discovery of new sulphide mineralization in a 12-kilometer electromagnetic anomaly at its Stillwater West project in Montana, indicating potential to expand its 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate. With investment and technical support from Glencore, the company drilled six holes and found significant intervals of magmatic nickel and copper sulphide mineralization. These findings contribute to the development of a detailed geological model and suggest further expansion possibilities with ongoing drilling.

