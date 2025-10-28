Stocks
Stillwater Critical Minerals (PGEZF) Price Target Increased by 24.81% to 0.77

October 28, 2025 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCPK:PGEZF) has been revised to $0.77 / share. This is an increase of 24.81% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.66 to a high of $0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 538.01% from the latest reported closing price of $0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stillwater Critical Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGEZF is 0.07%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

