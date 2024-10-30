Stillwater Critical Minerals Amends Heritage Mining Agreement

Group Ten Metals (TSE:PGE) has released an update.

Stillwater Critical Minerals has amended its agreement with Heritage Mining, extending deadlines for exploration expenditures at the Drayton-Black Lake Gold Project. In return for this extension, Heritage will issue three million units, each comprising a share and a warrant. This partnership provides Stillwater with significant exposure to thegold marketas the value of mining stocks increases.

For further insights into TSE:PGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.