Stillwater Critical Minerals Amends Heritage Mining Agreement

October 30, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Group Ten Metals (TSE:PGE) has released an update.

Stillwater Critical Minerals has amended its agreement with Heritage Mining, extending deadlines for exploration expenditures at the Drayton-Black Lake Gold Project. In return for this extension, Heritage will issue three million units, each comprising a share and a warrant. This partnership provides Stillwater with significant exposure to thegold marketas the value of mining stocks increases.

