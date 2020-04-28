Still Waiting on Your Stimulus Check? Here's When the Next Payments Are Going Out.

COVID-19 hasn't just sickened hundreds of thousands of Americans; it's also taken a major toll on the U.S. economy. With countless businesses closed down and millions of Americans scrambling to file for unemployment benefits (a task made more difficult by archaic systems prone to crashes at a time like this), a large number of Americans are eagerly anticipating their $1,200 stimulus payments to cover near-term bills and buy themselves a bit of financial breathing room.

Under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which was passed in late March, Americans whose income falls below a certain threshold are eligible to receive a one-time stimulus payment in the amount of $1,200. Additionally, those with dependent children under the age of 17 will receive an extra $500 per child.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

You can use this table to see if you qualify for a stimulus check, but keep in mind that it assumes you don't have dependent children in your household. If you do, there's more wiggle room with the upper end of each range.

If Your Tax-Filing Status Is: Here's the Income Threshold for a Full Stimulus Payment: Here's the Income Threshold for a Partial Stimulus Payment: Single $75,000 Under $99,000 Head of household $112,500 Under $136,500 Married filing jointly $150,000 Under $198,000

DATA SOURCE: IRS.

Roughly 88 million stimulus payments have been issued so far, which is good for desperate Americans who are unsure how they'll pay their living expenses. But millions of Americans are still waiting for their money to come. If you're one of them, here's when you might get your stimulus cash.

When to expect your money

The time frame for getting your stimulus payment depends largely on the information the IRS already has on file for you. If you're already on Social Security (including survivors and disability benefits), you should see your money by April 29, provided you get those benefits via direct deposit.

Meanwhile, if you're receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and haven't filed a tax return in the past two years, you should see your stimulus cash in early May. The same holds true if you're currently collecting Veterans Affairs benefits.

Otherwise, the timing of your stimulus payment will hinge on whether you provide the IRS with direct deposit information. If you provide bank account details for direct deposit, you may see your money in just a few weeks. Otherwise, you could wind up waiting up to five months for a paper check -- which is why it's advisable to give the IRS that information.

Furthermore, the sooner you input your bank account details, the sooner you'll have an update on when your stimulus will arrive. Specifically, if you enter that information any day until noon on a Tuesday, your payment date will become available the Saturday after that Tuesday.

Sit tight while you wait

If your income has taken a hit due to COVID-19, you may be really eager to collect your stimulus money. But worry not -- if you're entitled to a stimulus, it will reach your bank account or mailbox eventually. And if you need relief from your bills in the interim, reach out and ask for it. Many lenders and providers are offering lots of leniency during this time, so if you can't pay your mortgage, rent, auto loan, or utility bill, pick up the phone, explain your situation, and see what options are available to you.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.