Still Seeking The Perfect Socially Distanced Holiday Gift? Cash Travels Fast

This particular year and holiday season are unlike any other. If you are avoiding in-person shopping or have exhausted your online shipping options, there’s one more gift idea you may want to consider. It’s a one-size-fits-all solution that crosses social distances easily and may be just what your recipient is wishing for.

It may be more traditional to think of offering cash gifts for a bar or bat mitzvah, or to fund a honeymoon. But sending money for the holidays is something to consider. Without leaving home, you can finish up your shopping list, knowing that the gift you send will meet a need or fulfill a wish.

Cash can be an appropriate and welcomed gift, especially in a year when so many Americans have become financially insecure due to the economic downturn.

While gift cards remain a favorite present for many people—with nearly half of U.S. consumers expecting to include gift cards among their holiday shopping in 2020—your recipient may appreciate the flexibility of receiving money without having to engage with a gift card.

Several billion dollars in gift cards go unused each year, so a cash gift may be a better solution than a gift card that ends up in the junk drawer. An extra boost to someone’s bank account may be the exact gift to bring the holiday spirit into a year many would like to quickly forget.

The seven options presented below provide a more secure way to transact than handling paper currency, especially across distances. The online methods incorporate security features similar to those you would find with your online banking and budget apps.

One of these alternatives may be just what you’ve been looking for to help you send money in a hurry this holiday season, whether you are on the cutting edge of technology or you prefer to go a more traditional route.

1. Venmo

Venmo has quickly become one of the most popular peer-to-peer transaction apps available. With an easy to navigate interface, you can search for friends and family and add them as a friend, similar to other social media platforms.

To send money, all you need to do is create a profile, verify your information through your online banking login, and you can instantly send money. If you send from your debit card, it is free. If you select to send through a credit card, there is a fee.

Once the other person receives the money, they have a choice to transfer the money into their checking account either instantly, or in one to three business days.

You can send money through the Venmo website or through the mobile app. It is free to download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Fee: None, when using a debit card. Sending money with a credit card will incur a 3% fee. Depositing money instantly will incur a 1% fee.

2. Apple Pay/Google Pay/Samsung Pay

Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are all payment systems unique to the different smartphone manufacturers, so each will vary a bit in how they work.

Each of these platforms will allow you to send money to anyone you choose, and all you need is their phone number or email address. To send money, you will need to link your debit card.

If you have a cell phone that is manufactured by Apple, Google or Samsung, the payment app is likely already installed on your phone. Sending cash can be as easy as sending a text message.

Fee: None.

3. Zelle

Zelle is an excellent option to send money digitally as well. Zelle, originally branded as clearXchange (and whose parent Early Warning Systems is owned by several major banks), works directly with banks and credit unions to facilitate transfers between bank accounts, at no cost to the consumer.

In fact, you may already have access to Zelle through your bank. You can check online to see if your bank or credit union uses Zelle. If they don’t partner with Zelle, you can still download and use the Zelle app to send funds, similar to using Venmo.

Once you’ve enrolled in Zelle, all you will need is the email address or mobile number of the person you want to send funds to. If the person you are sending money to has enrolled in Zelle, they will receive the funds directly in their account in minutes.

You can send money through the Zelle website, through your financial institution (provided they are a partner) or through the Zelle mobile app, which is free to download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Fee: None. However, Zelle encourages you to confirm with your bank or credit union that there will be no applicable fees.

4. Facebook Messenger

Believe it or not, you can send money through Facebook Messenger—the same platform you use to chat with friends.

First, open up a private chat window with one of your Facebook friends and click the + icon. Then look for the $ icon. You’ll have the option to request or pay.

By clicking on “pay,” you can send money to your friends by entering a debit or credit card. Additionally, you can add your PayPal account and pay using funds you have there.

To do this, each person will need a Facebook account. Once the money is sent, the person receiving the funds will need to add their debit card and transfer the amount over. It may take one to three business days for the funds to appear in the recipient’s checking account.

Fee: None.

5. PayPal

PayPal is a widely used peer-to-peer payment system that allows consumers to receive funds instantly. Introduced in 1998, PayPal now has more than 300 million users.

To get started, create a free PayPal account. You can do this on either the PayPal website or mobile app, which is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. Once your account is established, all you need to do is link your bank account, debit card or credit card to send funds. If you verify your online bank account by entering your bank account login, you will be able to send funds immediately. If you choose to manually verify your bank account through electronic deposits, this can take up to six business days.

Once your giftee receives the money and creates a PayPal account, they can deposit the money in their bank account, and it will appear as soon as the next business day. They also have the option of leaving the money within PayPal and using it to shop the millions of websites globally that accept PayPal.

Fee: Sending money domestically with existing PayPal funds or a linked bank account is free. Sending money using a debit or credit card will incur a 2.9% transaction fee plus 30 cents.

6. Western Union

Western Union has been around since 1851 and, while it may not be the newest or sleekest way to send money, it is still a secure option to help ensure your funds reach the correct person.

To send money through Western Union, you can start the process either online or in person at a Western Union location.

If you choose the online option, there is a simple form that will ask for the amount (up to $5,000), how the person receiving the funds plans on claiming the funds (cash pick-up at Western Union location or direct to their bank account) and how you plan on paying (online or cash in-store).

Fee: Varies, depending on amount and where funds are delivered.

7. Money Order/Check

While personal checks and money orders may seem a bit antiquated, they are still an effective and low-cost way to deliver money to someone across a distance. It is also much more secure than sending physical cash or a gift card, for which you have very little recourse if it is lost or stolen.

This old school choice is an excellent way to send money for the holidays, without many fees. Your local post office, bank, credit union or grocery store may offer money orders for a nominal fee that ranges from under a dollar at some retailers to as much as $5 at a retail bank. The USPS charges $1.25 for money orders of up to $500 and $1.75 for money orders between $500 and $1,000. Even after you add an envelope and a stamp, your cost of delivery is quite low.

Fee: Varies.

Spread Some Cheer

After what feels like one of the longest years in recent memory, perhaps it’s time to consider the ease and appropriateness of sending a cash gift for the holidays.

Sure, you can surf the web some more and find the perfect scarf, socks, fill in your go-to item here, after which you’ll still need time to be sure the items reach their recipient.

Or you could reach for your phone or laptop and make someone’s holiday both merry and bright by sending the gift that always fits: actual cash that you can save or spend.

