Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil's V.P. says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 27, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States has yet to decide on the amount it will donate to the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday after a meeting in Brasilia with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

However, Alckmin added, Kerry had committed to generating substantial public and private U.S. funding to help Brazil protect the rainforest, a crucial bulwark against climate change. Kerry is visiting Brazil to discuss climate change, deforestation, the energy transition, and various other areas of potential collaboration, Alckmin said.

