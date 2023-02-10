Still Looking for a Job? These 4 Industries Are Growing

If you're without work or are looking to find a better job than your current one, you may be looking for job ideas. There are many jobs, but not every job is the perfect fit for everyone. If you're willing to learn new skills, you may be able to transition into a different field by applying for a job in a new industry. Here are some sectors that have seen recent job growth.

These industries have seen significant job growth

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes reports highlighting employment stats in the United States. According to The Employment Situation report from December 2022, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000.

The report also highlighted other employment-related stats, including which industries have seen recent job growth. The following industries saw notable growth in December 2022:

Leisure and hospitality Healthcare Construction Social assistance

A closer look at the types of jobs that saw growth

Are you considering applying for a job in one of these industries? Here's a more detailed explanation of job growth based on The Employment Situation report from The Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Leisure and hospitality

In December, employment in this industry rose by 67,000. While employment in this field remains below pre-pandemic levels, food service and drinking places, amusements, gambling, and recreation, and accommodation jobs continued to trend upward.

Healthcare

Healthcare employment increased by 55,000 in December. The most notable job gains were in ambulatory healthcare services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities.

Construction

In the construction industry, job growth increased by 28,000 in December. Specialty trade contractors added 17,000 jobs throughout the month.

Social assistance

The social assistance industry also saw significant job growth in December, with an additional 20,000 jobs during the month. Most notably, individual and family services jobs continued to trend upward.

Consider industries that are new to you

For job seekers struggling to land employment, exploring job opportunities in one of the industries mentioned above may be worthwhile. While it may feel easier to focus on jobs in familiar fields, expanding your job search to other industries can help you increase your employment prospects.

If you're going to explore jobs in other fields, take some time to consider which of your existing skills match up nicely with the jobs that you see advertised. You'll want to highlight those skills on your resume and in your cover letter and show how you can use those skills to help the company. You may be surprised how many skills carry over to other roles.

Learn new skills to make yourself more marketable

Don't be afraid to learn new skills outside your everyday work experience. Expanding your skillset is an excellent way to make yourself more marketable to employers. Workers who take on new skills may be able to land better-paying work which can help them boost their checking account balance and help them afford a more comfortable life.

Do you want to boost your skills? You might consider taking classes in your free time or taking on a side hustle to learn more. Another option is to apply for lower-level roles in a different industry to work up to a more desirable position after you master the basics.

Life is expensive right now. With rising living costs due to inflation, we're all looking for ways to stretch our money further. If you're looking for money-saving tips, review these personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.