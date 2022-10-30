Still Down 90%, Here's Why Teladoc Health Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

It's been a brutal couple of years for investors in telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), with shares down almost 90% from the all-time high. But there are some real positives happening with the business. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall dig into the third-quarter results, and offer their analysis of the good and the bad for Teladoc right now, and why they think it's a buy.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Teladoc Health. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.