Stifel views Google breakup as ‘somewhat unlikely’

After the DOJ filed its final proposal for remedies in the antitrust case with Google’s Search business, targeting Google Chrome, Android, Google’s exclusive default agreements, including with Apple (AAPL), and search result data, Stifel said the firm views a breakup as “somewhat unlikely, given precedent,” and struggles to come to a reasonable conclusion as to who might be “a natural acquirer that could actually get this across the goal line.” However, the firm believes the end result will be that of prohibiting Google from paying for exclusive/default status on third party browsers, says the firm, which adds that it imagines the appeals process will take a year-plus to conclude. Stifel maintains a Buy rating on shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).
