Stifel Upgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.81% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is $41.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from its latest reported closing price of $29.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is 1,722MM, an increase of 9.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZWS is 0.27%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 196,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ZWS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,563K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,472K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 28.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,197K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,216K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,360K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,880K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 88.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,516K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 86.25% over the last quarter.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental and site works products for public and provide spaces.

