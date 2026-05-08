Stifel Upgrades Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (WES)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:WES) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.06% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.06% from its latest reported closing price of $43.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 3,570MM, a decrease of 11.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 0.33%, an increase of 39.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 164,432K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 35,074K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,775K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,704K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,292K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 11,093K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,048K shares , representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,562K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,626K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,539K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares , representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 37.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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