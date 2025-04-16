Stifel Upgrades Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.48% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $223.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.48% from its latest reported closing price of $198.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is 2,010MM, a decrease of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.20%, an increase of 101.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 32,774K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,463K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,258K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 4.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 887K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 861K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 730K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Watts Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.